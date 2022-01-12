ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaupit, Sward earn spots on NHL CSS midterm rankings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL Central Scouting Service revealed its midterm rankings on Wednesday, and a pair of Chiefs were among those listed with netminder Mason Beaupit ranked at seventh among North American goalies and defenseman Graham Sward ranked at 148th among North American skaters. Beaupit, a 6-foot-5 goalie out of Surrey,...

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
INFORUM

Six UND commits land on Central Scouting's midterm NHL Draft rankings

GRAND FORKS — UND is expected to have a handful of mid- and late-round NHL Draft picks this summer. Six UND commits are on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's midterm 2022 NHL Draft rankings, which were released this week. The highest on the list is forward Dylan James of...
nbcrightnow.com

3 Americans Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

NHL Central Scouting released their 2021-22 Mid-Season Rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft today. Fifty-three total players from the Western Hockey League were recognized including three from the Tri-City Americans: Parker Bell, Jake Sloan, and Tomas Suchanek. Bell is ranked 93rd and Sloan 97th amongst North American skaters. Suchanek is...
nahl.com

Seven NAHL players recognized on NHL Mid-Term Rankings

Seven (7) players with NAHL ties have been recognized as the NHL Central Scouting Bureau released its mid-season rankings for the 2022 NHL Draft. The rankings feature the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 135 skaters and 10 goaltenders internationally. The final rankings will be released in April.
Sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet's 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: January Edition

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the scouting community. The world juniors had just begun when Omicron struck and forced a cancellation (or postponement) of the event just three days in. Scouts were so excited about getting a chance to see potentially one half of the first round of the NHL draft play in this tournament. The pandemic ripped the pens right out of the hands of scouts and the opportunity right out of the sticks of several first-year draft eligibles.
Yardbarker

NHL Power Rankings: Florida Panthers Remain Number One

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. Even though there are still postponements happening, the NHL is still moving forward with their schedule. It will be interesting to see how they get through finishing the full 82-game schedule. While some teams have been hurt by these postponements, one team remains above the rest when it comes to these postponements. And that is the Florida Panthers. The Panthers continue to click on all cylinders. While the Panthers remain number one, others teams are starting to creep up right behind as there was some shakeup inside the Top 10.
sinbin.vegas

Latest NHL Power Rankings: VGK A Multimillion-Dollar World Of Imagination

Since the start of the new year the Golden Knights haven’t been at their best. Vegas is 1-2-2 in 2022 but still managed to add four points to their Pacific Division leading 23-14-2 record. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen the Golden Knights dominate opponents like they did throughout the month of December, which may have changed minds across the league. When in reality, Vegas picked up four points in five games without playing up to their potential and missing a myriad of starters.
