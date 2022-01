For many people, age 65 is a big deal – and a birthday worth celebrating. If you'll be turning 65 this year, here are some key points to keep in mind. Medicare eligibility begins at age 65, and you can even sign up for coverage beginning three months before the month of your 65th birthday. It pays to enroll in Medicare on time, because if you don't, you could end up subject to costly penalties that make your Part B premiums more expensive.

