Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently did a segment for GQ Sports, where he went undercover online to answer questions from fans. One of the questions read, "Be honest, who played the best defense against you?" After acknowledging that it was a good question, Steph said, "Honestly, my brother, because he knows my game so well. And there's always that vibe of him disarming me while I'm out there. I feel like I'm so proud to see my brother out there on the court, that I kinda get lost in that moment."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO