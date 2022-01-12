Collinsville Couple Accused Of Animal Cruelty After Dog Found Near Death

A couple is in jail after Collinsville Police and Tulsa County Deputies said they found a dog "near-death" in their backyard.

Deputies say they found the dog with a wound covered in flies and maggots. They say they took the dog to an animal hospital, where veterinarians told them no treatments could save it.

Cassandra and Ronald Ainsworth told investigators they owned the dog for 10 years and didn't realize it was injured. They're both in jail on animal cruelty charges.