As the public health and financial crisis continues, many people are having a difficult time getting the services they need. Rhode Island has made strides in helping give more people access to health care, but too many of our neighbors, especially Black and Latinx people, young people, and low-income folks, struggle with access to care. I believe that ALL people deserve compassion and access to care, no matter who they are, how much money they have or the type of insurance they use.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO