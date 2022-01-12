76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to their home court once again on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been quite a roll. As they closed out December with an impressive three-game win streak on the road, the Sixers looked to keep their hot streak going in the new year.

For their first game in 2022, the Sixers hosted the Houston Rockets. As many expected, the heavily favored Sixers took care of business with ease. Then, the Sixers hit the road for a quick trip in Orlando and defeated the Magic.

Then last Friday, the Sixers hosted the San Antonio Spurs and tied their season-high win streak by picking up their sixth-straight victory. After closing out last week on a high note, Philadelphia kept the momentum going on Monday as they paid a visit to the Rockets. Similar to last week’s game, the Sixers took care of business without any issues, making it seven wins in a row.

Now, the Sixers are looking to build on their season-high win streak with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Earlier this year, the Sixers faced the Hornets twice. In both matchups, Philadelphia came out on top and picked up their 15th and 16th straight wins over Charlotte.

On Wednesday, they’ll attempt to make it 17-straight. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, CHA +175

Total O/U: 224.5

