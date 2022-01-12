ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pjee7_0dkDdFAP00

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to their home court once again on Wednesday night. Lately, the Sixers have been quite a roll. As they closed out December with an impressive three-game win streak on the road, the Sixers looked to keep their hot streak going in the new year.

For their first game in 2022, the Sixers hosted the Houston Rockets. As many expected, the heavily favored Sixers took care of business with ease. Then, the Sixers hit the road for a quick trip in Orlando and defeated the Magic.

Then last Friday, the Sixers hosted the San Antonio Spurs and tied their season-high win streak by picking up their sixth-straight victory. After closing out last week on a high note, Philadelphia kept the momentum going on Monday as they paid a visit to the Rockets. Similar to last week’s game, the Sixers took care of business without any issues, making it seven wins in a row.

Now, the Sixers are looking to build on their season-high win streak with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Earlier this year, the Sixers faced the Hornets twice. In both matchups, Philadelphia came out on top and picked up their 15th and 16th straight wins over Charlotte.

On Wednesday, they’ll attempt to make it 17-straight. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 102.5 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -213, CHA +175

Total O/U: 224.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Pops Up on 76ers' Injury Report vs. Hornets

As the Philadelphia 76ers work on getting healthy once again, it's been an uphill battle for the team. Not only do COVID-19 cases continue to send players into the health and safety protocol, but minor physical setbacks remain a factor as well. Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris is one of...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Sixers#Magic#The Charlotte Hornets#Wells Fargo Center#Bally Sports Southeast
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose Home To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an impressive 2021-22 NBA season. While there originally was some degree of skepticism from many about their defensive capabilities, the team is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. There has been a significant effort from the Bulls to add major talent around...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Could Damian Lillard Have Played His Last Game In Portland?

In the wake of Neil Olshey being fired for violating code of conduct following an investigation, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks and months, especially as the NBA trade deadline approaches. But, one of the easier decisions they will have to make should be shutting down superstar point guard, Damian Lillard.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy