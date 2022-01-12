TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS COVID-19 RESPONSE: 53rd and 54th COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Tillamook County
Tillamook County’s 53rd COVID-19 related death is a 82-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died Jan. 02, 2022, at her private residence. She had underlying conditions. Tillamook County’s 54th COVID-19 related death is a 55-year-old woman from Tillamook County who died Jan. 11, 2022, at Adventist Medical Center, Portland. She had...www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
