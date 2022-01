When you hear Roblox, your mind immediately goes to the fact that it’s an online game played either on PC or mobile (smartphone and tablet). But did you know that you could play Roblox on the Oculus Quest VR headset? It’s not available as an official Oculus Quest or Oculus 2 game — though we’re focusing on the latter headset for the purpose of this guide — but there is a way work around that and experience all that the sandbox game has to offer in virtual reality. Here’s how you can play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO