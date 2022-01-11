ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Pantheons

By NEOCRAFT LIMITED
 7 days ago

Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse, Japanese, Egypti…. Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse,...

When does Zeri release in League?

League of Legends revealed their newest champion, Zeri, as their first release in 2022, and the first new champion since Vex last summer. This Zaunite champion has navigated the streets of the undercity for her entire life, though may not be appearing on Summoner’s Rift for a few more weeks.
Riot kicks off 2022 League ranked season with new cinematic featuring Kai’Sa, Sejuani, Pantheon, Leona, and more

The Rift is calling you, summoners. Will you answer the challenge?. Riot Games has finally started up the 2022 League of Legends ranked season by dropping a new cinematic trailer named “The Call” featuring some of the most popular champions in the game. Cinematics still remain one of the best ways to drive hype around the climb towards the top of the leaderboards.
Rocket League Sideswipe Review

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars On The Go. Rocket League has dominated the Free-to-Play space and cemented itself as a viable Esport for over six years. It offers truly unique and exhilarating gameplay that is easy to pick up but hard to master. This, coupled with a developer that puts the community first, has propelled this juggernaut into the annals of video game history. Given Rocket League’s popularity, a port to mobile was inevitable. But the question was: What would a downsized version of this game look like? Can the high-flying acrobatics and thrills of the original be ported to a pocket-sized screen? Fortunately, with Rocket League Sideswipe it looks like Psyonix captured lightning in a bottle all over again.
A Breakdown of League of Legends Patch 12.1

League of Legends Season 12 begins soon, which is an opportunity for Riot Games to make a few last-minute changes. League Patch 12.1 adjusts champions and items, mostly related to melee champions and physical damage. In a nutshell, Immortal Shieldbow finally gets the nerf it deserves. He had been a...
Zeri League of Legends Trailer Dropped

Zeri, the newest League of Legends champion was revealed a bit earlier than Riot may have intended. According to some leaks, her initial trailer was revealed by the Russian League of Legends page on accident. Then Riot Games and League of Legends decided to have the Zeri League of Legends trailer come out likely ahead of schedule. Here is a look at the new Zeri League of Legends Trailer.
Arcane: League of Legends Review

Arcane is video game company Riot Games’ latest project and is definitive proof that video games have the capability to be successfully adapted to other forms of media. Arcane, also known as Arcane: League of Legends, is an animated television series created by Riot Games and animated by French animation studio, Fortiche. The show was released November 20, 2021 on Netflix and currently only has one season and twelve episodes.
Clash of Beasts: Tower Defense

A beast fantasy world calls. Ancient lore, titanic beasts, and strange elements, all worth a fortune. You are a mercenary carrying the Beastmaster’s spark in your blood. Will you master the tactic of beast warfare and defend your base from the villain and bring peace to the world? In Clash of Beasts, you will be able to command mighty creatures in real-time 3D wars, leading them to crush enemies’ strongholds. Collect, train, and breed new titans with unique classes and spells. Build up your base and raise it to greatness. Join guilds and enjoy PvP gameplay to dominate the battlefield together with the mightiest Beastmasters from all over the world! 5 affinities and 65 beasts await your command! Game Features: MASTER THE ART OF BEASTS WARFARE • Command an army of mighty titans and bring destruction upon your foes using titans of air and land. Over 65 monsters with different attacks, classes, and affinities await your command. • Discover unique spirit combinations and summon new devastating creatures. Keep experimenting to unlock fantastic monsters of legend! WAGE WAR IN THIS MASSIVE PVP STRATEGY ONLINE GAME • Join or create a guild with Beastmasters globally, unit to fight against other guilds, chat with your allies to coordinate strategies and tactics, perform sieges, and more! • Climb the leaderboards and become the ultimate Beastmaster! Let your beast’s roar be heard by all. BUILD AND UPGRADE YOUR DEFENCES • Fortify your base with tactical combinations and the placement of defensive towers. Choose from more than 10 towers with unique effects and attacks, such as Stun targets, Cures the poison status, AOE version of Freeze…etc. • Strategic choices with different affinities allow you to come up with a broad set of defensive options. Indulge yourself in this amazing tower defense gameplay. • Leverage the strong social feature of the game, loan monsters from your strongest friends to create an impenetrable bastion to obliterate any invaders at your gates. CONQUER MYSTERIOUS NEW LANDS • Go it alone, or coordinate with others to form global guilds to launch large-scale PvP attacks against rivals or explore strange new lands together to discover more creatures and learn more about Veren, the magical world of Clash of Beasts. • Dominate your foes in a sprawling war over a vast magical world. Ride into the PvP field and battle to the top with your tactic and wisdom. WEEKLY EVENTS AND SEASONAL REWARDS • Take part in various weekly events to earn battle rewards. • Weekly events and seasonal rewards allow mercenaries to acquire rare seasonal titans, unique avatars, and even more. • Clash of Beasts features quarterly seasons, each of which will introduce an expanded beast roster. Yearly chapters will also offer different gameplay experiences and creatures to collect and use on the field of battle. Download Clash of Beasts today and join millions of Beastmasters in this stunning world! Follow us to know the latest news! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clashofbeasts/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clashofbeastsgame/ Discord: https://discord.gg/clashofbeasts.
Rainbow Story Global

Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Advent…. Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Adventurous Fantasy -Cooperate with friends of multiple classes, explore the land of Tyre -Team up to challenge the lord, turn the tide of breathtaking battles -Trustworthy pets and mounts to keep you company on your relaxing adventures ●Warm Community -Chat with friends in real-time in campfire parties, voice chat makes you closer to each other. -Build a warm community, get married to your beloved one ●Real Breathtaking Battles -Dynamic scene and unique skill effects offer a breathtaking combat experience -Mayan Temple, Field Boss, VIP BOSS, Clan BOSS await you to fight -Hundreds of clans compete for the lord online to help you grow to the strongest ●Comprehensive Character Customization -From head to toe, customize your character with a high degree of freedom -Express your true self however you choose-cool, cute, trendy, just follow your heart. ●Abundant Benefits -Task-based way to guarantee to VIP12 for free -Offer the most distinguished privileges, cool and trendy costumes, and super benefits ●Relaxing AFK Fun -One-tap AFK, offline auto fight to claim rewards once you log in -Daily tasks not completed? Retrieve 100% of your rewards the next day!
Out Now: ‘DEEMO II’, ‘Heck Deck’, ‘Ragnarok: The Lost Memories’, ‘Chocobo GP’, ‘Clash of Beasts’, ‘Ghosts and Apples Mobile’, ‘Powerlust’, ‘Star Discord’, ‘Overrogue’, ‘Turmoil’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle

Drag, rotate and place blocks to find the right path to the goal. Drop the ball and use many different level components …. Drag, rotate and place blocks to find the right path to the goal. Drop the ball and use many different level components to fill the path and achieve your goal: modify gravity, use portals, avoid obstacles and play with physics in abstract minimalist graphic levels! Play offline for free in 60 levels in this brain puzzle game making use of logic! Try Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle now! INTRIGUING GAMEPLAY TO TRAIN THE BRAIN USING LOGIC AND PHYSICS Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle is an abstract minimalist puzzle game that can help to train your brain by playing with physics and using logic to draw a path to make the ball escape reaching the goal. Do that using a simple and intuitive control system! Drag your blocks from the box, place them in the correct position, tap on them to adjust their rotation and finally launch the ball! You have unlimited attempts to finish each level of physics puzzle game, without annoying ads after each try! A LOT OF DIFFERENT BLOCK TYPES Use many different block types to draw the path trying to complete it sending the ball to the goal.There are different ways to complete the level, experiment using your logic to find the best one! Use this block types to complete the physics logic puzzles: - Rect: use it to complete a route or avoid obstacles - Spring: launch the ball in the direction you want! - Launchers: rotates by some degrees and then launches the ball. There are 3 different types of launchers with different angles! - Moving Platform: moves around allowing you to cover greater distances - Gravity modifier: changes gravity in any direction you want! Play upside down or sideways to complete the brain puzzle - Breakable rect: a rect that explodes after being hit! - Moving rect: well it's just a moving rect that goes upside down...use your imagination to decide how to take advantage of this! COSTANTLY EVOLVING FUNNY ANIMAL SOUNDS GAME Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle comes with 60 levels with abstract and minimalist graphics, but it will be updated regularly and many will come in the future! All the physics puzzle levels will be always available offline and for free, so you will never have to pay anything! FEATURES OF PATHI - PHYSICS LOGICAL PUZZLE - Play in 60 different levels! And many more will arrive in the future! - Play always for free and offline! - Abstract and minimalist graphics with pastel colors - Drag, drop and rotate different type of blocks - Modify gravity, teleport using portals, avoid obstacles and much more! - Experiment using physics to complete the levels - Complete the puzzle game in different ways drawing different paths - Train your brain using logic and physics-based puzzles Looking for challenging puzzle games to train your brain? Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle is what you are looking for! You will love its abstract and minimalist graphics, while you will enjoy playing with its physics-based puzzle games that will make you take advantage of logic to finish the levels completing the path. Download Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle today!
Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, the follow-up to Ragnarok Online, is finally here! Ragnarok: The Lost Memories brings back all the nostalgia and classic game experience of the original. You can now enjoy the Cinematic Newtro RPG experience on your mobile device! Experience a storyline never before seen in the Ragnarok series. Choose your own path as you unlock the story and truth in Ragnarok: The Lost Memories. It will keep you engaged and wanting to know more about what happens next. Play at your own pace without feeling pressured to keep up. This is an adventure RPG, so expect to face challenges to beat the monsters, clear dungeons, and battle bosses to move forward with your story. A free to play adventure strategy game with a card battle system and character collection system! Unique Card Battle System ● All cards come with unique abilities and stats. Offense, Defence and Support ● Plan your own unique strategy and deck to conquer different Ragnarok monsters and bosses ● Create a deck of up to 10 Active Card and 5 Passive Card to start your fight ● Visit the Card Shop and use the Draw Card system to try your luck pulling (MVP) cards ● Level up your deck and cards to unlock more abilities and powers ● Earn free cards or more chances to draw cards by participating in the game events Character Collection ● Collect and own more than 20 Ragnarok characters of different jobs to create your squads ● All Ragnarok characters have their unique skills. Build different teams to tackle Ragnarok monsters, bosses and other players in PVP ● Rank up your Ragnarok characters by challenging heroes in the Ragnarok Hall of Valhalla ● Develop your Ragnarok character abilities and powers through upgrading and levelling ● Equip your Ragnarok character with different grades of equipment to make them more stronger ***** HERE ARE MORE FEATURES ***** Auto Bot Idle System ● A convenient auto-functions that allows you to battle and cast skills ● Idle and farm rewards and materials ● Adventure automatically across maps and fields ● No limitation on idling. Idle and earn gold, materials, drops and experience all day! Equipment ● Farm, purchase, craft, refine or enchant equipment for your Ragnarok characters ● Switch your equipment among characters to build the best setup for your team ● Create the best strategy for your attack and defence teams with equipment upgrades PvP Arena ● Battle in PvP arena and achieve victory by taking down your opponent ● Set up your team of 4 to battle against another player's pre-set team ● Get exciting rewards from participating in the PVP arena Guild ● Join a Guild and participate in Guild quests to obtain exclusive rewards ● Defeat powerful monsters with Guild members and try to become the strongest Guild ● Guild Battles (GvG) to come in future updates Dungeons ● Explore more than 200 different field dungeons adapted from Ragnarok Online ● Engage and battle famous monsters from Raganarok Online! ● Get rare and exciting drops from dungeons to get stronger and increase exp Achievement System ● Earn Gemstones and other rewards from unlocking achievements Daily Quest ● A list of daily quests provides players with EXP and "Adventurer's Emblem" ● Adventurer's Emblem is used to exchange for Adventurer Support Package, which gives goodies including Gemstones Side Quests ● Endless side quests to unlock rewards and level up your characters ● Complete mission to earn various rewards (Gemstones, EXP, Zeny, Card Draw Tickets, and much more) Ragnarok: The Lost Memories aims to provide an unique gaming experience for players through our exciting JRPG story-based game.
ZED BLADE ACA NEOGEO

NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporati…. NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported to this day. [Game introduction] ZED BLADE is a horizontal-scrolling shoot 'em up released by NMK in 1994. With the ability to select aircraft weaponry, you can battle in a way that fits your play style. Join Operation Ragnarok to destroy the giant runaway fortress Yggdrasil. [Recommendation OS] iOS 13 and above © SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Arcade Archives Series Produced by HAMSTER Co.
League of Legends Zeri Officially Revealed

After seemingly getting leaked, Zeri has been confirmed as the next champion coming to League of Legends by Riot Games after they released her Biography. She will be known officially as Zeri, “The Spark of Zaun”. Here is what has been revealed about League of Legends Zeri the new Zaunite ADC.
‘Micro RPG’ Bringing Streamlined RPG Goodness to iOS and Android January 26th

Originally announced on our forums more than 3 years ago, Micro RPG is an upcoming mobile game from a two-person studio that goes by the name JoliYeti Games and, as the title implies, it looks to offer all the fun of an RPG but in a more condensed package. The core of this experience is a really simple but fun combat system that is based mostly on timing and a little on strategy where you’ll stop a marker on a spinning dial to direct your attack towards enemies. That low level explanation doesn’t do the system justice though, as there is more depth to it than you might think at first. The “RPG" part of the equation comes in the form of equipment, weapons, and numerous upgrade and progression systems. Everything is tied together with a very cute art style that I’m quite fond of, and you can see Micro RPG in action in the following trailer.
‘ZED BLADE’ from SNK and Hamster Is Out Now on iOS and Android as the Newest ACA NeoGeo Series Release

After a bit of a break likely due to the holiday season, we’ve gotten a new title in the ACA NeoGeo series on iOS and Android. SNK and Hamster originally brought the series to mobile with Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. Since then, Shock Troopers and NAM-1975 hit mobile. This week’s new release is ZED BLADE ($3.99) that just hit the App Store and Google Play a few minutes ago. ZED BLADE is a shoot ’em up that released in 1994 originally. Your aim is to destroy fortress Yggdrasil as a part of Operation Ragnarok. Check out a screenshot from ZED BLADE on iOS and Android below:
