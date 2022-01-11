League of Pantheons

A beast fantasy world calls. Ancient lore, titanic beasts, and strange elements, all worth a fortune. You are a mercenary carrying the Beastmaster’s spark in your blood. Will you master the tactic of beast warfare and defend your base from the villain and bring peace to the world? In Clash of Beasts, you will be able to command mighty creatures in real-time 3D wars, leading them to crush enemies’ strongholds. Collect, train, and breed new titans with unique classes and spells. Build up your base and raise it to greatness. Join guilds and enjoy PvP gameplay to dominate the battlefield together with the mightiest Beastmasters from all over the world! 5 affinities and 65 beasts await your command! Game Features: MASTER THE ART OF BEASTS WARFARE • Command an army of mighty titans and bring destruction upon your foes using titans of air and land. Over 65 monsters with different attacks, classes, and affinities await your command. • Discover unique spirit combinations and summon new devastating creatures. Keep experimenting to unlock fantastic monsters of legend! WAGE WAR IN THIS MASSIVE PVP STRATEGY ONLINE GAME • Join or create a guild with Beastmasters globally, unit to fight against other guilds, chat with your allies to coordinate strategies and tactics, perform sieges, and more! • Climb the leaderboards and become the ultimate Beastmaster! Let your beast’s roar be heard by all. BUILD AND UPGRADE YOUR DEFENCES • Fortify your base with tactical combinations and the placement of defensive towers. Choose from more than 10 towers with unique effects and attacks, such as Stun targets, Cures the poison status, AOE version of Freeze…etc. • Strategic choices with different affinities allow you to come up with a broad set of defensive options. Indulge yourself in this amazing tower defense gameplay. • Leverage the strong social feature of the game, loan monsters from your strongest friends to create an impenetrable bastion to obliterate any invaders at your gates. CONQUER MYSTERIOUS NEW LANDS • Go it alone, or coordinate with others to form global guilds to launch large-scale PvP attacks against rivals or explore strange new lands together to discover more creatures and learn more about Veren, the magical world of Clash of Beasts. • Dominate your foes in a sprawling war over a vast magical world. Ride into the PvP field and battle to the top with your tactic and wisdom. WEEKLY EVENTS AND SEASONAL REWARDS • Take part in various weekly events to earn battle rewards. • Weekly events and seasonal rewards allow mercenaries to acquire rare seasonal titans, unique avatars, and even more. • Clash of Beasts features quarterly seasons, each of which will introduce an expanded beast roster. Yearly chapters will also offer different gameplay experiences and creatures to collect and use on the field of battle. Download Clash of Beasts today and join millions of Beastmasters in this stunning world! Follow us to know the latest news! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clashofbeasts/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clashofbeastsgame/ Discord: https://discord.gg/clashofbeasts.
