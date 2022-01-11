ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clash of Beasts: Tower Defense

By Ubisoft
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

A beast fantasy world calls. Ancient lore, titanic beasts, and strange elements, all worth a fortune. You are a mercenary carrying the Beastmaster’s spark in your blood. Will you master the tactic of beast warfare and defend your base from the villain and bring peace to the world? In Clash of...

toucharcade.com

TouchArcade

ChocoboGP'

□□□ Overview □□□ ◆Two easy controls to reach the goal! Use Chocobo's dash or back commands to get to the finish line. B…. □□□ Overview □□□ ◆Two easy controls to reach the goal! Use Chocobo's dash or back commands to get to the finish line. But be careful! If you lose your balance, you'll drop the treasures you collected! Be sure to gather them up and regain your balance. ◆Customize your rollers! Every time you clear the stage requirements, you'll receive coins. Use coins to unleash the true potential of your rollers! Play each stage as many times as you need to get your balance. You'll be surprised what customizations give you peak performance! ◆Ghost and Ranking options! Play against a ghost to try and beat your own record! With the Game Center ranking function, you can check out who's top of the scoreboard. Try to beat the scores of your friends and other users around the world. ◆A variety of obstacles in each stage! Watch out for the drop-offs! And the bridges! And...the fat Chocobo blocking your path!? Use all the tricks at your disposal to get past the obstacles in your way. □□□ Story □□□ "Chocobo and his trusty moogle partner, Atla, are off in search of treasure. Suddenly, a shadowy figure overtakes them from behind and steals all the treasure they collected! Oh no! Chocobo quickly dons the beat-up roller skates he happened across to give chase over mountains, through valleys, and more! Little did the two treasure hunters know that this chance encounter would lead them on a brand new adventure..." □□□ Recommended System Requirements □□□ iOS 11 and higher.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Internet meme partners with Cubix to develop PVP tower defense P2E game

There are now more altcoins available for users to purchase than ever before. While some were created for a reason, serving a specific niche in the market, others lack a purpose and effectively have no basis for their existence. Since their purpose is not defined, the coins lack longevity and, as a result, have been coined the term “shitcoin.” Many investors have still been profitable from their purchase; however, doing so can be risky. After their initial pump, it can be hard to sell off their investment, effectively tanking prices.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

RPG Overrogue

In the underworld, where creatures of all shapes and sizes live, a Selection Battle is announced to decide the next Over…. In the underworld, where creatures of all shapes and sizes live, a Selection Battle is announced to decide the next Overlord. Complete labyrinths and collect crystals to achieve the title of Overlord! Proceed through dungeon-like labyrinths building up your card deck in a roguelite style! There are up to 5 different labyrinth themes based on card genres like poison or graveyards. Enjoy a different deck experience each time you visit the labyrinth as the number of cards increase. Over 300 types of cards and 150 types of treasure await you, so combos and combinations are up to you. Let's conquer the labyrinths and become the next Overlord! Features: - Card-deck turn-based battles - Labyrinth exploration in a roguelite style - Up to 5 unique labyrinth themes - Over 300 types of cards - Over 150 types of treasure - And more elements you'd expect from a JRPG and roguelike game! * This app supports devices newer than iPhone 7 and iPad 5th with iOS 11 and up. User support on non-supported devices is not guaranteed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Crystal Clash is a new free-to-play MOBA tower defense deck-building game

Enjoy a fast-paced tug-of-war strategy that combines MOBA, tower defense, and deck building into one game. Crystal Clash, a new action-packed tug-of-war strategy game from Crunchy Leaf Games, will be released this week on Steam. Play a real-time strategy game that is fast-paced and simple to control. Crystal Clash is a cross between a MOBA, a tower defense game, and a deckbuilding game. Fans of these genres should enjoy it.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

It’s time to build an army as Ubisoft’s Clash of Beasts releases

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be Lady Hellbender, and have your own legion of monsters, well, now is your chance to find out in Ubisoft’s new mobile game, Clash of Beasts. The free-to-play game is out now for iOS and Android devices, offering you the chance to collect, breed, and command an army of formidable creatures that promise to increase your chances of walking away from war victorious.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Ubisoft's Clash of Beasts Launches on Mobile

Ubisoft's is launching its latest mobile title Clash of Beasts today, combining large monsters and tower defense. The title has over 65 monsters each with different classes, attacks, and affinities with the Beastmaster leading the charge. Players can engage in seasonal awards and weekly events with new gameplay features and more beasts being added to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Backpack Heroes

Rogue-Like Deck-Building Game! "Min," the hero, travels to a new world in another dimension! Let's go on an adventure wi…. Rogue-Like Deck-Building Game! "Min," the hero, travels to a new world in another dimension! Let's go on an adventure with 'Min'! Fight against epic monsters you come across on your adventure. Enjoy unlimited combinations of unique items essential for survival. Items with various functions such as a dagger, tank, frying pan, etc. will appear. Combine unique heroes and accessories to come up with special strategies and powerful decks of your own. Invade hideouts of users from all over the world and loot their money. Have fun playing this casual CCG! Main Features: • Get random, unique items to support your expeditions • Collect and fight against various monsters in a fun, imaginative world • Protect your hideout and invade other players' hideouts • Compete for the highest rank against players worldwide • Collect accessories with heroes and strengthen them • Play the thrilling 'hard' mode Notice "▶ This is a free to play game. However, you can make in-app purchases if you want to level up faster and instantly obtain accessories you desire. ▶ This strategy deck-building game requires internet access for a stable gaming environment. Contact us: [email protected] ----" Combine various items to clear stages! Catch epic monsters to acquire epic equipment! Rogue-like deck-building game with a brand new concept.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

ZED BLADE ACA NEOGEO

NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporati…. NEOGEO's masterpiece games are now available in the app !! And in recent years, SNK has partnered with Hamster Corporation to bring many of the classic games on the NEOGEO onto modern gaming environments through the ACA NEOGEO series. Now on smartphone, the difficulty and look NEOGEO games had back then can be reproduced through screen settings and options. Also, players can benefit from online features such as online ranking modes. More, it features quick save/load and virtual pad customization functions to support comfortable play within the app. Please take this opportunity to enjoy the masterpieces that are still supported to this day. [Game introduction] ZED BLADE is a horizontal-scrolling shoot 'em up released by NMK in 1994. With the ability to select aircraft weaponry, you can battle in a way that fits your play style. Join Operation Ragnarok to destroy the giant runaway fortress Yggdrasil. [Recommendation OS] iOS 13 and above © SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Arcade Archives Series Produced by HAMSTER Co.
TECHNOLOGY
gamepur.com

How to get Prismatic Shards in Clash of Beasts

Prismatic Shards are an excellent way to ensure you unlock the specific beast summon you’re trying to get in Clash of Beasts. Without these, you’ll be randomly rolling on a beast summon to try and get them to unlock, which can take several tries, and you might end up wasting a lot of Soul Shards in the process. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Prismatic Shards in Clash of Beasts.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Crush the Castle Legacy Collection’ Launching on iOS, Android, and Steam on March 1st

Ever since Angry Birds broke into the mainstream and became a household name more than a decade ago, there’s always been a small niche of people on the sidelines who would pipe up to remind everybody that “Crush the Castle did it first!" Indeed, the popular Flash title from Armor Games did beat Angry Birds to market doing the physics-based building-knocking-over thing before Rovio’s juggernaut franchise, though the truly pedantic among us can’t forget that Castle Clout beat everyone to the punch. Anyway, the point is that it always felt like Crush the Castle never got its fair due in the face of the Angry Birds dominance. Well, Armor Games doesn’t want anyone to forget the O.G. physics destruction game series, so they’re readying a release of Crush the Castle Legacy Collection that includes 3 of the classic games: Crush the Castle, Crush the Castle 2, and Crush the Castle Adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘DEEMO II’, ‘Heck Deck’, ‘Ragnarok: The Lost Memories’, ‘Chocobo GP’, ‘Clash of Beasts’, ‘Ghosts and Apples Mobile’, ‘Powerlust’, ‘Star Discord’, ‘Overrogue’, ‘Turmoil’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Clash of Beasts: 4 reasons to play this monstrous strategy game

In Clash of Beasts, you step into a world where mighty beasts and monstrous titans roam the land. Will the Beastmaster's Spark within you help you tame these primordial forces? Can you keep them under your control, or defend your stronghold against these unstoppable beasts rampaging in the wild?. The...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

League of Pantheons

Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse, Japanese, Egypti…. Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse, Japanese, Egyptian and other mythologies, are gathered in this League of Pantheons. Will you be the Summoner to bring back their mighty power? -Chill out with Auto-grinding One tap to get XP, Gold, and Epic Loots, works when you're idle or offline Completely Destressing game, with no meaningless grinding -DIY an Unique Hero Squad 5 Elements + 4 major Positions = Infinite Combination Strategies Customize each Hero with unique Gears, Runes and Artifacts -Summon all the Ancient Legends 100+ Legendary Heroes from 8 major Mythologies Free 200 draws in first 7 days help you summon ideal Heroes -Devise Strategies in various Gameplay Combos, Hero synergies, Metas, Countermetas Use Simple, yet Deep Strategies in ever-changing battles -Triumph in countless PVP/PVE Modes Single player, Multiplayer, Cross-server, Endless...All included Champion titles, 5 Star Heroes, Skins – Epic Rewards await.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Poker Tower Defense, a mix of classic Poker and tower defense, is out now on Android and iOS

Ever wondered if a card game like Poker could be paired with the strategy-based tower defence genre? Com2uS is set to introduce this unique combination of games with Poker Tower Defence, a real-time tactical tower defence game that combines the rules of traditional poker with enthralling strategic battles. Depending on the playstyle, everyone can create their own deck of Hero and Soldier cards with various benefits.
HOBBIES
TouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Cards Infinity’

There’s nothing I love more than a perfect mobile game. What do I mean by that? Well, no game is actually perfect, but there’s something special about a game you know you can just whip out at a moment’s notice and dive into, and you know it will offer an engaging experience even if you only have a few moments to play. I obviously love bigger and longer games too, and everything in between, but I always keep a folder of those quick hit “perfect for mobile" games right on my home screen for those inevitable moments of time to kill throughout the day. Fitting that bill to a T and flying pretty under the radar this week is a game from Mickey Tangerman called Cards Infinity.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Rainbow Story Global

Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Advent…. Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Adventurous Fantasy -Cooperate with friends of multiple classes, explore the land of Tyre -Team up to challenge the lord, turn the tide of breathtaking battles -Trustworthy pets and mounts to keep you company on your relaxing adventures ●Warm Community -Chat with friends in real-time in campfire parties, voice chat makes you closer to each other. -Build a warm community, get married to your beloved one ●Real Breathtaking Battles -Dynamic scene and unique skill effects offer a breathtaking combat experience -Mayan Temple, Field Boss, VIP BOSS, Clan BOSS await you to fight -Hundreds of clans compete for the lord online to help you grow to the strongest ●Comprehensive Character Customization -From head to toe, customize your character with a high degree of freedom -Express your true self however you choose-cool, cute, trendy, just follow your heart. ●Abundant Benefits -Task-based way to guarantee to VIP12 for free -Offer the most distinguished privileges, cool and trendy costumes, and super benefits ●Relaxing AFK Fun -One-tap AFK, offline auto fight to claim rewards once you log in -Daily tasks not completed? Retrieve 100% of your rewards the next day!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Unique FMV Gaming Experience ‘The Gallery’ Heading to Mobile, Consoles, and PC

The full-motion video aka FMV game renaissance of the last several years doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as today developer Aviary Studios has announced a unique new FMV gaming experience called The Gallery which will be heading to mobile, PC, and consoles in April. The Gallery is described as “Part hostage thriller, part social drama" and it takes place in two distinct time periods–1981 and 2021–that were of “considerable political, social and cultural significance in UK history" according to the developers. The story centers around an art curator who is held captive by a portraitist who threatens to detonate a bomb unless their demands are met, and players will face 150 different decision points as the mysterious story unfolds. While an actual game trailer is forthcoming, The Gallery will also be releasing in UK cinemas and will feature audiences that actually participating by voting on what decisions to make in the game using glow sticks, which is a really unique and fun idea. You can see the preview of the cinema experience of The Gallery in the video below.
VIDEO GAMES

