California State

Proposed Newsom Budget Doubles Down on Climate, Food, and Ag

By Arohi Sharma
NRDC
NRDC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Newsom’s newly released 2022-23 budget proposal rightfully recognizes the profound impact of climate change on our state’s food and agriculture system and the need for significant investment to ensure that it is resilient, healthy, and equitable. This budget picks up where the 2021 budget left off,...

NRDC

Food Waste Generators Now Required to Recycle in New York

As of January 1st, New York joined the growing list of states with bans or other restrictions on landfilling food waste. Alongside California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont, New York now requires its largest generators of food waste to keep any food out of landfills and instead donate edible food or recycle food scraps — reducing methane emissions, creating jobs, and returning vital nutrients to the soil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

Climate Disasters in 2021: An Unrelenting & Expensive Toll

Climate hazards are intensifying, triggering profound suffering and loss of life. Action to deal with this public health crisis is long overdue. According to new data just released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the United States endured 20 billion-dollar climate and weather disasters, with a staggering price tag of $145 billion—and that’s an underestimate.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Four Facts about Electricity Costs & RGGI in Pennsylvania

Opponents of the Pennsylvania DEP's proposed CO2 Budget Trading Program, which would enable the Commonwealth to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, are mounting a disinformation campaign about the program's impact on electricity bills. This blog provides facts and data on this important issue, expanding on an earlier blog I wrote on the topic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NRDC

6 Pros of the Wildlife Conservation and Anti-Trafficking Act

Congressmen John Garamendi (D-CA) and Don Young (R-AK) recently reintroduced the “Wildlife Conservation and Anti-Trafficking Act (H.R. 6059), which aims to tackle the black-market trade in illegal wildlife and seafood products—the fourth most lucrative global crime—behind illicit drugs, human trafficking, and counterfeiting. Here are six reasons to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NRDC

Western Climate Initiative: OR & WA Add Caps to CA's AB32

Guest Blog by Angus Duncan, Pacific Northwest Consultant to NRDC. In 2021, fifteen years after California made climate history by becoming the first US state to adopt an economy-wide carbon emissions cap, Oregon and Washington completed a West Coast hat trick by becoming the second and third. Well, almost. Oregon’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NRDC

Standing Up to Attacks on Democracy

We know that, much as the strength of democracy has a direct bearing on NRDC’s mission, efforts to undermine it benefit those seeking to block environmental protections. A year after rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol and put the Congress to flight in a violent attempt to thwart the will of the voters, American democracy itself is under assault across three broad fronts.
ADVOCACY
NRDC

Helping Level the Playing Field for Farmers and Ranchers

As the chorus of voices calling for a level playing field for farmers and ranchers grows, the Biden-Harris Administration rolled out the Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain. Central to the plan is a $1 billion allocation of American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent meat and poultry processing capacity.
AGRICULTURE
NRDC

New York Adopts ACT Rule Bringing Clean Trucks to the State

New York is closing out 2021 with a big climate and clean air win—becoming the fifth state in the country to adopt the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule. As I have written previously, New York needed to adopt the ACT rule by the end of the year in order to ensure that clean, zero-emission trucks and buses were driving on New York’s roads as soon as possible—and they’ve done just that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

California Leads the Way in Fighting the Biodiversity Crisis

In 2020, Governor Newsom committed to a bold goal of protecting 30 percent of California’s ocean, inland waters, and lands by 2030 to stem the twin biodiversity and climate crises. After much anticipation, the state released a draft plan to get us there – the Pathways to 30x30 California report. The document will set the standard for the 30x30 initiative for California. Its reach will extend to the United States because California is the first U.S. jurisdiction to show what 30x30 implementation looks like. There are encouraging elements of the draft report and areas that must be strengthened if California is to realize the ambition of 30x30. Here are five high-level takeaways on what the report says about oceans, lands, freshwater, stakeholder engagement, and finally, our recommendations to ensure the state can deliver on the promise of 30x30.
POLITICS
NRDC

Accelerating Progress on Clean Vehicles

A zero-pollution electric vehicle future is absolutely feasible. But 2022 is no time to rest. Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. The United States is getting back on the road to cleaning up transportation pollution. This year, multiple states enacted strong pollution standards...
CARS
NRDC

Biodiversity and Climate Crises Demand Strong Action

Top takeaways from a new report on year one of the America the Beautiful initiative. The science is clear: we must protect more of the planet in its natural state to fight the climate and biodiversity crises. A week after his inauguration, President Biden met this challenge and set us on a path to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s land, inland waters, and ocean areas by 2030 (often called “30-by-30” or “30x30”). Guidance for how the administration would achieve this ambitious target was laid out as the America the Beautiful campaign, aimed at taking action to reduce biodiversity loss, defend against climate change, and increase equitable access to nature. 
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Gov Hochul Signs Bill for Safer Drinking Water in Schools

On December 22, 2021, Governor Hochul signed a bill (S2122-A/A-160-B) that would improve New York State’s program to reduce lead in drinking water in public schools in New York State. This bill passed the New York State Legislature – unanimously – in June and is a big step forward to protect our kids from drinking lead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NRDC

Doing the Right Thing for Wind and Solar Power

Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. When it comes to renewable energy, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Clean power just keeps winning and winning in the marketplace. According to the Energy Information Administration, wind and solar power made up 62% of new electric generating capacity to come online in 2019 and 76% in 2020. Through September of 2021, these two technologies made up 74%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

EPA: Say No to Burning Plastic AKA “Chemical Recycling”

Q: Should EPA and the Biden Administration continue the Trump administration’s support for the widespread burning of plastic waste by the chemical industry? A: Of course not! The Trump administration took several steps to promote and expand the chemical industry’s ability to practice what it calls “chemical recycling” or “advanced recycling” -- which are their favored euphemisms for turning plastic into materials that are burned.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

No Time for Half Measures to Prevent Extinction in the Delta

With the planned operations of the federal Central Valley Project and State Water Project threatening to cause the extinction of winter-run salmon and Delta Smelt if drought continues in 2022, as well as causing devastating impacts to other salmon runs and the Tribes, fishing fleet, and communities that depend on healthy rivers and fisheries, our coalition of fishing and conservation groups (PCFFA et al) moved for a preliminary injunction and opposed the state and federal government’s woefully inadequate Interim Operations Plan in federal district court on December 16. There is no time for half measures, like those proposed in the Interim Operations Plan, if we are going to stop the destruction of the Bay-Delta’s native fish and wildlife.
NRDC

A Look Back on Another Year Fighting General Iron

Chicago Southeast Siders are ending the year exhausted. As I look back on this past year, I see the obvious pattern of environmental racism in the city’s zoning and land-use policies. These policies and the officials responsible for them are to blame for making communities like mine sacrifice zones for the city’s worst polluters.
CHICAGO, IL
NRDC

2022: Hydrogen Beta Testing Must Ensure Climate-Alignment

Part of NRDC’s Year-End Series Reviewing 2021 Climate & Clean Energy Developments. This year was a turning point for hydrogen, with ambitious global commitments and the forceful entry of the U.S. into the international hydrogen arena. Only a year ago was the U.S. still considered a sleeping giant in the hydrogen game. But it has now jumped to the top rungs of countries supporting the advancement of hydrogen with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hydrogen Shot initiative -- one of the most ambitious efforts to slash the costs of clean hydrogen production-- as well as a slew of subsidies and supportive policies for hydrogen deployment in the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act (BBB).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NRDC

2021 Saw Real Momentum for Clean Materials Procurement

This year we’ve seen a groundswell of attention on public procurement and its role in growing early markets for low carbon industrial building materials—products like concrete, cement, and steel that are highly carbon-intensive to manufacture, yet foundational to modern life and our built environment and have few, if any, viable substitutes. The Biden Administration, Congress, and leading states are all taking action to leverage the government’s purchasing power to help decarbonize these important industrial sectors.
ECONOMY
NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

