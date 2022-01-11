ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Story Global

By Forever Entertainment Network Limited
 7 days ago

Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Advent…. Start a relaxing adventure across a gorgeous open world with friends and fellows, cute pets, and mounts! ●A Cute Adventurous Fantasy -Cooperate with friends of multiple classes,...

Rainbow Six Extraction - Lore Gameplay Trailer

Learn more about the lore and take a look at gameplay, including a look at the Archaean enemies, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Rainbow Six Extraction. Dr. Elena "Mira" Alvarez, director of REACT R&D, leads the team gathering critical information on the evolving Archaean threat. Rainbow Six Extraction launches on January 20, 2022 on Game Pass via Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, the Ubisoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. Players can also subscribe to Ubisoft+ on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.
Out Now: ‘DEEMO II’, ‘Heck Deck’, ‘Ragnarok: The Lost Memories’, ‘Chocobo GP’, ‘Clash of Beasts’, ‘Ghosts and Apples Mobile’, ‘Powerlust’, ‘Star Discord’, ‘Overrogue’, ‘Turmoil’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
ChocoboGP'

□□□ Overview □□□ ◆Two easy controls to reach the goal! Use Chocobo's dash or back commands to get to the finish line. B…. □□□ Overview □□□ ◆Two easy controls to reach the goal! Use Chocobo's dash or back commands to get to the finish line. But be careful! If you lose your balance, you'll drop the treasures you collected! Be sure to gather them up and regain your balance. ◆Customize your rollers! Every time you clear the stage requirements, you'll receive coins. Use coins to unleash the true potential of your rollers! Play each stage as many times as you need to get your balance. You'll be surprised what customizations give you peak performance! ◆Ghost and Ranking options! Play against a ghost to try and beat your own record! With the Game Center ranking function, you can check out who's top of the scoreboard. Try to beat the scores of your friends and other users around the world. ◆A variety of obstacles in each stage! Watch out for the drop-offs! And the bridges! And...the fat Chocobo blocking your path!? Use all the tricks at your disposal to get past the obstacles in your way. □□□ Story □□□ "Chocobo and his trusty moogle partner, Atla, are off in search of treasure. Suddenly, a shadowy figure overtakes them from behind and steals all the treasure they collected! Oh no! Chocobo quickly dons the beat-up roller skates he happened across to give chase over mountains, through valleys, and more! Little did the two treasure hunters know that this chance encounter would lead them on a brand new adventure..." □□□ Recommended System Requirements □□□ iOS 11 and higher.
League of Pantheons

Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse, Japanese, Egypti…. Guess who will win the fight among Zeus, Odin, Wukong and Susanoo? Ancient immortals from Greek, Norse, Japanese, Egyptian and other mythologies, are gathered in this League of Pantheons. Will you be the Summoner to bring back their mighty power? -Chill out with Auto-grinding One tap to get XP, Gold, and Epic Loots, works when you're idle or offline Completely Destressing game, with no meaningless grinding -DIY an Unique Hero Squad 5 Elements + 4 major Positions = Infinite Combination Strategies Customize each Hero with unique Gears, Runes and Artifacts -Summon all the Ancient Legends 100+ Legendary Heroes from 8 major Mythologies Free 200 draws in first 7 days help you summon ideal Heroes -Devise Strategies in various Gameplay Combos, Hero synergies, Metas, Countermetas Use Simple, yet Deep Strategies in ever-changing battles -Triumph in countless PVP/PVE Modes Single player, Multiplayer, Cross-server, Endless...All included Champion titles, 5 Star Heroes, Skins – Epic Rewards await.
Black Rainbows, “Desert Sun” Live at Desertfest Belgium

DESERT SUN is a previously unreleased track performed by the mighties BLACK RAINBOWS at Desertfest Belgium 2021 !. The song is taken from the upcoming Black Rainbows new album LIVE AT DESERTFEST BELGIUM – the release will see the light February 25th on Heavy Psych Sounds. ALBUM PRESALE:. USA...
Clash of Beasts: Tower Defense

A beast fantasy world calls. Ancient lore, titanic beasts, and strange elements, all worth a fortune. You are a mercenary carrying the Beastmaster’s spark in your blood. Will you master the tactic of beast warfare and defend your base from the villain and bring peace to the world? In Clash of Beasts, you will be able to command mighty creatures in real-time 3D wars, leading them to crush enemies’ strongholds. Collect, train, and breed new titans with unique classes and spells. Build up your base and raise it to greatness. Join guilds and enjoy PvP gameplay to dominate the battlefield together with the mightiest Beastmasters from all over the world! 5 affinities and 65 beasts await your command! Game Features: MASTER THE ART OF BEASTS WARFARE • Command an army of mighty titans and bring destruction upon your foes using titans of air and land. Over 65 monsters with different attacks, classes, and affinities await your command. • Discover unique spirit combinations and summon new devastating creatures. Keep experimenting to unlock fantastic monsters of legend! WAGE WAR IN THIS MASSIVE PVP STRATEGY ONLINE GAME • Join or create a guild with Beastmasters globally, unit to fight against other guilds, chat with your allies to coordinate strategies and tactics, perform sieges, and more! • Climb the leaderboards and become the ultimate Beastmaster! Let your beast’s roar be heard by all. BUILD AND UPGRADE YOUR DEFENCES • Fortify your base with tactical combinations and the placement of defensive towers. Choose from more than 10 towers with unique effects and attacks, such as Stun targets, Cures the poison status, AOE version of Freeze…etc. • Strategic choices with different affinities allow you to come up with a broad set of defensive options. Indulge yourself in this amazing tower defense gameplay. • Leverage the strong social feature of the game, loan monsters from your strongest friends to create an impenetrable bastion to obliterate any invaders at your gates. CONQUER MYSTERIOUS NEW LANDS • Go it alone, or coordinate with others to form global guilds to launch large-scale PvP attacks against rivals or explore strange new lands together to discover more creatures and learn more about Veren, the magical world of Clash of Beasts. • Dominate your foes in a sprawling war over a vast magical world. Ride into the PvP field and battle to the top with your tactic and wisdom. WEEKLY EVENTS AND SEASONAL REWARDS • Take part in various weekly events to earn battle rewards. • Weekly events and seasonal rewards allow mercenaries to acquire rare seasonal titans, unique avatars, and even more. • Clash of Beasts features quarterly seasons, each of which will introduce an expanded beast roster. Yearly chapters will also offer different gameplay experiences and creatures to collect and use on the field of battle. Download Clash of Beasts today and join millions of Beastmasters in this stunning world! Follow us to know the latest news! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clashofbeasts/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clashofbeastsgame/ Discord: https://discord.gg/clashofbeasts.
Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, the follow-up to Ragnarok Online, is finally here! Ragnarok: The Lost Memories brings back all the nostalgia and classic game experience of the original. You can now enjoy the Cinematic Newtro RPG experience on your mobile device! Experience a storyline never before seen in the Ragnarok series. Choose your own path as you unlock the story and truth in Ragnarok: The Lost Memories. It will keep you engaged and wanting to know more about what happens next. Play at your own pace without feeling pressured to keep up. This is an adventure RPG, so expect to face challenges to beat the monsters, clear dungeons, and battle bosses to move forward with your story. A free to play adventure strategy game with a card battle system and character collection system! Unique Card Battle System ● All cards come with unique abilities and stats. Offense, Defence and Support ● Plan your own unique strategy and deck to conquer different Ragnarok monsters and bosses ● Create a deck of up to 10 Active Card and 5 Passive Card to start your fight ● Visit the Card Shop and use the Draw Card system to try your luck pulling (MVP) cards ● Level up your deck and cards to unlock more abilities and powers ● Earn free cards or more chances to draw cards by participating in the game events Character Collection ● Collect and own more than 20 Ragnarok characters of different jobs to create your squads ● All Ragnarok characters have their unique skills. Build different teams to tackle Ragnarok monsters, bosses and other players in PVP ● Rank up your Ragnarok characters by challenging heroes in the Ragnarok Hall of Valhalla ● Develop your Ragnarok character abilities and powers through upgrading and levelling ● Equip your Ragnarok character with different grades of equipment to make them more stronger ***** HERE ARE MORE FEATURES ***** Auto Bot Idle System ● A convenient auto-functions that allows you to battle and cast skills ● Idle and farm rewards and materials ● Adventure automatically across maps and fields ● No limitation on idling. Idle and earn gold, materials, drops and experience all day! Equipment ● Farm, purchase, craft, refine or enchant equipment for your Ragnarok characters ● Switch your equipment among characters to build the best setup for your team ● Create the best strategy for your attack and defence teams with equipment upgrades PvP Arena ● Battle in PvP arena and achieve victory by taking down your opponent ● Set up your team of 4 to battle against another player's pre-set team ● Get exciting rewards from participating in the PVP arena Guild ● Join a Guild and participate in Guild quests to obtain exclusive rewards ● Defeat powerful monsters with Guild members and try to become the strongest Guild ● Guild Battles (GvG) to come in future updates Dungeons ● Explore more than 200 different field dungeons adapted from Ragnarok Online ● Engage and battle famous monsters from Raganarok Online! ● Get rare and exciting drops from dungeons to get stronger and increase exp Achievement System ● Earn Gemstones and other rewards from unlocking achievements Daily Quest ● A list of daily quests provides players with EXP and "Adventurer's Emblem" ● Adventurer's Emblem is used to exchange for Adventurer Support Package, which gives goodies including Gemstones Side Quests ● Endless side quests to unlock rewards and level up your characters ● Complete mission to earn various rewards (Gemstones, EXP, Zeny, Card Draw Tickets, and much more) Ragnarok: The Lost Memories aims to provide an unique gaming experience for players through our exciting JRPG story-based game.
The Best Wordle Clone in Town – The TouchArcade Show #515

In this week’s episode of The TouchArcade Show we dig into the drama of the moment which is the cloning and subsequent gloating about the cloning of the lovely little free word game Wordle. This leads into some additional drama about how PUGB Mobile is suing both Apple and Google for all the battle royale clones out there. For some reason it took them literally years to decide to do this? We then cap things off with the news of the week which includes yet another free to play game shutting down and the triumphant return of Crush the Castle. Links to all these stories are in the Show Notes below.
Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle

Drag, rotate and place blocks to find the right path to the goal. Drop the ball and use many different level components …. Drag, rotate and place blocks to find the right path to the goal. Drop the ball and use many different level components to fill the path and achieve your goal: modify gravity, use portals, avoid obstacles and play with physics in abstract minimalist graphic levels! Play offline for free in 60 levels in this brain puzzle game making use of logic! Try Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle now! INTRIGUING GAMEPLAY TO TRAIN THE BRAIN USING LOGIC AND PHYSICS Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle is an abstract minimalist puzzle game that can help to train your brain by playing with physics and using logic to draw a path to make the ball escape reaching the goal. Do that using a simple and intuitive control system! Drag your blocks from the box, place them in the correct position, tap on them to adjust their rotation and finally launch the ball! You have unlimited attempts to finish each level of physics puzzle game, without annoying ads after each try! A LOT OF DIFFERENT BLOCK TYPES Use many different block types to draw the path trying to complete it sending the ball to the goal.There are different ways to complete the level, experiment using your logic to find the best one! Use this block types to complete the physics logic puzzles: - Rect: use it to complete a route or avoid obstacles - Spring: launch the ball in the direction you want! - Launchers: rotates by some degrees and then launches the ball. There are 3 different types of launchers with different angles! - Moving Platform: moves around allowing you to cover greater distances - Gravity modifier: changes gravity in any direction you want! Play upside down or sideways to complete the brain puzzle - Breakable rect: a rect that explodes after being hit! - Moving rect: well it's just a moving rect that goes upside down...use your imagination to decide how to take advantage of this! COSTANTLY EVOLVING FUNNY ANIMAL SOUNDS GAME Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle comes with 60 levels with abstract and minimalist graphics, but it will be updated regularly and many will come in the future! All the physics puzzle levels will be always available offline and for free, so you will never have to pay anything! FEATURES OF PATHI - PHYSICS LOGICAL PUZZLE - Play in 60 different levels! And many more will arrive in the future! - Play always for free and offline! - Abstract and minimalist graphics with pastel colors - Drag, drop and rotate different type of blocks - Modify gravity, teleport using portals, avoid obstacles and much more! - Experiment using physics to complete the levels - Complete the puzzle game in different ways drawing different paths - Train your brain using logic and physics-based puzzles Looking for challenging puzzle games to train your brain? Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle is what you are looking for! You will love its abstract and minimalist graphics, while you will enjoy playing with its physics-based puzzle games that will make you take advantage of logic to finish the levels completing the path. Download Pathi - Physics Logical Puzzle today!
Rainbow Six Extraction is a pleasant surprise, but is that enough?

In my second full mission of Rainbow Six Extraction, I lost my operator, Rook, to a hard-hitting, beefy goo alien. Another squadmate soon followed, and we were forced to watch our last teammate engage in an agonizing cat-and-mouse game with the rude dude before ultimately succumbing. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to stage a successful rescue operation of our captured heroes.
‘Another Tomorrow’, the Latest Adventure from ‘Forever Lost’ Developer Glitch Games, is Launching February 12th

It has been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything on the new adventure title from Glitch Games called Another Tomorrow. How hot of a minute has it been? We basically went the entirety of 2021 without any significant updates. It was back in the summer of 2020 that Glitch first teased the existence of Another Tomorrow, and the following December we rounded up some lovely screenshots and new info about the game. Other than that though? Bupkis. Well, that’s not totally true, as they did release a demo of the game on Steam this past August, which slipped by us at the time. So, our bad. Anyway, this week they’ve more than made up for any lack up recent news or updates with a brand new trailer for Another Tomorrow which you can see right here.
‘Sky: Children of the Light’ Season of Abyss Now Live With New Diving Ability and More

Sky: Children of the Light (Free) from thatgamecompany begins 2022 strong with a brand new season adding in a new ability. The Sky: Children of the Light Season of Abyss (no relation to the Slayer album with a similar name) is live from now and it is set in a new area in Golden Wasteland. This season’s story follows the Abyss Guide and four spirits who explored the waters together. You will relive their memories and learn new expressions to use with prizes including capes and outfits among other cosmetics like masks, hats, and hairstyles. The new ability introduced with the Season of Abyss is diving which can be unlocked for your avatar. More screenshots are here on the official website. Watch the Sky: Children of the Light Season of Abyss trailer below:
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Cards Infinity’

There’s nothing I love more than a perfect mobile game. What do I mean by that? Well, no game is actually perfect, but there’s something special about a game you know you can just whip out at a moment’s notice and dive into, and you know it will offer an engaging experience even if you only have a few moments to play. I obviously love bigger and longer games too, and everything in between, but I always keep a folder of those quick hit “perfect for mobile" games right on my home screen for those inevitable moments of time to kill throughout the day. Fitting that bill to a T and flying pretty under the radar this week is a game from Mickey Tangerman called Cards Infinity.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Life is Strange: True Colors’ and ‘ESCHATOS’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 17th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got a few reviews for you to check out. Our pal Mikhail has a very extensive take on Life is Strange: True Colors, while yours truly has a full review of ESCHATOS and a Mini-View of Unlock the Cat. On top of that, we have several new releases to look at, plus a variety of new sales and expiring discounts to take a gander at. Let’s get into it!
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Radirgy Swag’, ‘PICROSS S7’, ‘dweeMIXED: Thwee Pack’, Plus More New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 11th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got several new releases to check out. The long absent Dispatch Games seems to have woken up and dropped a couple of games people have been waiting years for, and the latest PICROSS S release has made its appearance as well. There are a few other fun surprises in the list, plus some new and expiring sales to ponder. Rather busy for a Tuesday, but I suppose that’s how things go from time to time. Let’s wade in!
Will Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay and cross-progression?

The latest entry in the expansive Tom Clancy gaming universe is Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative reimagining of the popular Rainbow Six Siege title that pits the game’s unique operators against a dangerous and evolving alien enemy. Players will have access to 18 different operators, with the ability to...
‘Micro RPG’ Bringing Streamlined RPG Goodness to iOS and Android January 26th

Originally announced on our forums more than 3 years ago, Micro RPG is an upcoming mobile game from a two-person studio that goes by the name JoliYeti Games and, as the title implies, it looks to offer all the fun of an RPG but in a more condensed package. The core of this experience is a really simple but fun combat system that is based mostly on timing and a little on strategy where you’ll stop a marker on a spinning dial to direct your attack towards enemies. That low level explanation doesn’t do the system justice though, as there is more depth to it than you might think at first. The “RPG" part of the equation comes in the form of equipment, weapons, and numerous upgrade and progression systems. Everything is tied together with a very cute art style that I’m quite fond of, and you can see Micro RPG in action in the following trailer.
