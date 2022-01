Kaitlyn Luke of New London laughs as her 4-year-old corgi, Toby, noses a ball back to her while they play fetch Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Greens Harbor Beach in New London. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Kaitlyn Luke of New London was throwing a ball for her 4-year-old corgi, Toby, as they played fetch Wednesday at Greens Harbor Beach.

Luke, who was working from home, took her dog on a walk as a lunch break when she realized it was warmer than predicted.

"He could do this all day," she said as he chased a ball through the sand.