LOS ANGELES – UCLA scored six points in the final 36 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime, but Oregon outlasted the third-ranked Bruins in the extra period, winning 84-81. Ducks guard Jacob Young shot 11-18 from the field and led the Ducks with 23 points, including six in the overtime period. Johnny Juzang also had 23 points, along with nine rebounds, to pace the Bruins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO