New Book, “Optical and Electrical Properties of Nanoscale Materials,” Authored by Prof. Alain Diebold with Tino Hoffman (UNC)

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
The NASA The last surprise when revealing that is a The meteorite caused a sound surge On the city Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, On the night it was celebrated New Year. According to the agency’s estimate, the eruption of the celestial body was equivalent 30 tons of TNT. The event was...
Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
A successful checkout flight of a locally made supersonic combustion ramjet (scramjet) in December has thrust Brazil on a path to demonstrating the technology for a future space launch system. The 14-X Hypersonic Propulsion (PropHiper) Project is one of the Brazilian Air Force’s key efforts to... Scramjet Vehicle Test...
Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
Last month, NASA sent the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) into space whose goal is to send a spacecraft traveling at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph) into an asteroid, called Dimorphos, next year sometime between September 26 and October 1. The DART mission's objective is to...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Kimber's new Micro 9 Rapide (Black Ice) pistol, like its bigger .45 ACP brother, carries a lot of panache. The first Kimber Rapide pistols were full-size Model 1911s in .45 ACP (9mm and 10mm have now been added). They are built for speed and feature a lot of unique and stylish touches. The first Kimber Micro pistols were small .380 ACP pocket pistols. They are built for easy carrying. Later, the Micro 9 was introduced, and as its name implies, it is chambered for 9mm. But it is still built for easy carrying and concealment. There have been a lot of different Micro 9s over the last couple of years, and the newest version joins the unique style of the larger Rapide with the small size of the Micro 9. It’s called.
Glacial erosion likely caused atmospheric oxygen levels to dip over past 800,000 years. An unknown culprit has been removing oxygen from our atmosphere for at least 800,000 years, and an analysis of air bubbles preserved in Antarctic ice for up to 1.5 million years has revealed the likely suspect. “We...
GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
The Omicron variant continues to spread around the world and has been reported to be three to six times as infectious as previous variants. Unlike earlier variants like Delta, Omicron has proven to cause mild symptoms and fewer hospitalizations. However, the latest Danish study of about 12,000 households conducted in...
The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
You can say no to fossil fuels by ditching the fossil-fuel-powered generators and switching to solar generators. Are you looking for every possible way to minimize your carbon footprint? Then, it’s a great idea to opt for solar generators. Besides keeping the environment free from pollutants, solar-based generators produce...
Concept: Japanese drone startup Drone Works has partnered with Singapore’s air mobility technology startup H3 Dynamics to develop a hydrogen-powered drone. The drone is equipped with H3 Dynamics’ Aerostak hydrogen fuel cell system that includes a special grade proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack, control electronics, lightweight casings with integrated air cooling fans, and a hybrid lithium polymer (LiPo)-compatible hybrid electronic board. The lightweight hydrogen-powered drone has a longer flight time than lithium battery-powered drones.
Associate Professor of Engineering Dr. Zhanjie Li's collaborative research, "Fire Resistance Numerical Simulation of Extended End-Plate Steel Connection Joints with Different Strengthening Strategies under Fire," was published by Structural Engineering. The research aims to "investigate the bolted end-plate beam to column (BEBC) joints with different strengthening strategies under fire through...
