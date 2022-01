As investigators continued to probe the cause of devastating fires last week which levelled more than 1,000 structures northwest of Denver and burned 6,200 acres, they were zeroing in on a specific site - which is home to members of a fundamentalist fringe group called The Twelve Tribes.Who are The Twelve Tribes?The Twelve Tribes describes itself on the group website as “an emerging spiritual nation”. “We are a confederation of twelve self-governing tribes, made up of self-governing communities,” the website proclaims. “By community, we mean families and single people who live together in homes and on farms. We are...

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO