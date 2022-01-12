ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

OD Death Leads To Charges Against Portland Man

By Newsroom
woofboomnews.com
 2 days ago

The overdose death of a Portland man leads to charges against the...

www.woofboomnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Australia cancels Djokovic visa a second time, tennis star faces possible deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country’s immigration minister canceled his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has drawn global headlines and become a flashpoint in the debate over Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It could end the Serb’s bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.
TENNIS
CNN

Cyberattack hits Ukraine government websites

Kiev, Ukraine (CNN) — A number of Ukrainian government websites were targeted in a cyberattack with threatening text warning Ukrainians to "be afraid and wait for the worst" and alleging their personal information has been hacked. "As a result of a massive cyberattack, the websites of the Ministry of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Riley
CNN

Senate Democrats press White House on Covid-19 testing shortage

(CNN) — The Biden administration is facing intense scrutiny from a small group of Senate Democrats about the administration's Covid-19 pandemic response, mainly the testing shortage as cases of the Omicron variant have surged across the United States. In a letter to White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy