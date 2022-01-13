‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed: Fox Musical Drama to Debut in Fall 2022

Hallmark Channel will return to Hope Valley this spring. The cable network announced Wednesday that When Calls the Heart Season 9 will premiere Sunday, March 6 (at 8/7c) and consist of 12 episodes. In the Season 8 finale, which aired May 9, Elizabeth at last realized that she was supposed to be with saloon owner Lucas — but the following teaser signals trouble ahead for the newly formed couple: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships,” reads the Season 9 synopsis. “The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few...

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO