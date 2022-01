No Jrue Holiday? No problem for the Bucks, as Milwaukee rode a triple-double from Giannis Antetokounmpo and took care of the visiting Golden State Warriors with ease, 118-99. The Bucks wasted no time getting the wheels started in this one. They’d immediately open things up to a double-digit lead, led by a quick burst from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He and Khris Middleton would be throwing the most punches in the period, with both of them scoring 11 points apiece. After the end of one, the Bucks were holding a significant 37-21 advantage.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO