A specialized multi-disciplinary care program for children with sepsis and multiple organ dysfunction-associated immune dysregulation

Since inception of the field in the 1970s, the typical "job description" of a neonatologist has evolved significantly. Many permutations exist based upon the type of position (academic or private practice), activities complementing clinical work, and institutional/ geographic variation. Similar evolutions have taken place in the post-graduate medical training environment. The roles and responsibilities of the Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine (NPM) fellowship program director (FPD) have changed dramatically due to expanding requirements in assessment and documentation of fellow performance and competency, navigating a wide array of potential fellow scholarly activities, incorporating best-practices and innovations in medical education into the program's curriculum, mentoring individual fellows, and monitoring/ providing faculty development sessions on relevant educational topics. FPDs frequently "lead from the middle" as they advocate for their trainees in pursuit of an optimal balance of clinical service with education; differing perspectives on optimal allocation of fellows' time may be encountered by division leadership needing to staff a busy NICU and allocate clinical experience and procedures across members of the interprofessional team (including students, residents, advanced practice providers, and faculty members). The 2020 global pandemic required FPDs to rapidly pivot to provide ongoing clinical training and core educational sessions in a virtual or socially distant manner; numerous partnerships were formed across the NPM community to ensure trainees in all programs were still provided with high-quality educational activities. The pandemic also sharply highlighted the important role of the FPD in prioritizing and monitoring trainee wellness/ wellbeing. In addition to juggling this myriad of tasks as well as clinical duties, FPDs continue to engage in their own scholarly activities, which are critically important for personal satisfaction and academic promotion.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO