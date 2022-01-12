ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A specialized multi-disciplinary care program for children with sepsis and multiple organ dysfunction-associated immune dysregulation

By Lindsey R. Swigart
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complex physiology and medical requirements of children with sepsis and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) challenge traditional care coordination models. While the involvement of multiple clinical subspecialty services is often necessary to support different care processes and individual organ system dysfunctions, it can also delay the diagnostic process, monitoring, and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Cohort studies investigating the effects of exposures: key principles that impact the credibility of the results

Cohort studies are observational studies that follow groups of patients with different exposures forward in time and determine outcomes of interest in each exposure group or that investigate the effect of one or more participant characteristics on prognostic outcomes [1]. The focus of this editorial is on cohort studies that investigate the effects of exposures that may be associated with an increased or a decreased occurrence of the outcome of interest. Cohort studies may be prospective or retrospective in design. In prospective cohort studies, investigators enroll participants, assess exposure status, initiate follow up, and measure the outcome of interest in the future. In retrospective cohort studies, data on both the exposures and outcome of interest have been previously collected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Parental request for non-resuscitation in fetal myelomeningocele repair: an analysis of the novel ethical tensions in fetal intervention

As the field of fetal intervention grows, novel ethical tensions will arise. We present a case of Fetal myelomeningocele repair involving a 25-week fetus where parents requested that if emergent delivery was necessary during the open uterine procedure, that the medical team did not perform resuscitation. This question brings forward an important discussion around the complicated space of maternal autonomy, child rights, and clinician obligations that exists in fetal intervention. In some regions, a mother in this situation may choose to terminate the pregnancy. Parents could also choose not to do the surgery. Parents in some regions could opt for no resuscitation of a child born at 25-weeks' gestation. We offer an analysis of these relevant considerations, the different tensions, and the conflicting duties between the mother, fetus, and medical team. This analysis will provide ethical and clinical guidance for future questions that may arise in this burgeoning field.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Optimizing neonatal patient care begins with education: strategies to build comprehensive and effective NPM fellowship programs

Since inception of the field in the 1970s, the typical "job description" of a neonatologist has evolved significantly. Many permutations exist based upon the type of position (academic or private practice), activities complementing clinical work, and institutional/ geographic variation. Similar evolutions have taken place in the post-graduate medical training environment. The roles and responsibilities of the Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine (NPM) fellowship program director (FPD) have changed dramatically due to expanding requirements in assessment and documentation of fellow performance and competency, navigating a wide array of potential fellow scholarly activities, incorporating best-practices and innovations in medical education into the program's curriculum, mentoring individual fellows, and monitoring/ providing faculty development sessions on relevant educational topics. FPDs frequently "lead from the middle" as they advocate for their trainees in pursuit of an optimal balance of clinical service with education; differing perspectives on optimal allocation of fellows' time may be encountered by division leadership needing to staff a busy NICU and allocate clinical experience and procedures across members of the interprofessional team (including students, residents, advanced practice providers, and faculty members). The 2020 global pandemic required FPDs to rapidly pivot to provide ongoing clinical training and core educational sessions in a virtual or socially distant manner; numerous partnerships were formed across the NPM community to ensure trainees in all programs were still provided with high-quality educational activities. The pandemic also sharply highlighted the important role of the FPD in prioritizing and monitoring trainee wellness/ wellbeing. In addition to juggling this myriad of tasks as well as clinical duties, FPDs continue to engage in their own scholarly activities, which are critically important for personal satisfaction and academic promotion.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Risk for opioid misuse in chronic pain patients is associated with endogenous opioid system dysregulation

Âµ-Opioid receptors (MOR) are a major target of endogenous and exogenous opioids, including opioid pain medications. The Âµ-opioid neurotransmitter system is heavily implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic pain and opioid use disorder and, as such, central measures of Âµ-opioid system functioning are increasingly being considered as putative biomarkers for risk to misuse opioids. To explore the relationship between MOR system function and risk for opioid misuse, 28 subjects with chronic nonspecific back pain completed a clinically validated measure of opioid misuse risk, the Pain Medication Questionnaire (PMQ), and were subsequently separated into high (PMQ"‰>"‰21) and low (PMQ"‰â‰¤"‰21) opioid misuse risk groups. Chronic pain patients along with 15 control participants underwent two separate [11C]-carfentanil positron emission tomography scans to explore MOR functional measures: one at baseline and one during a sustained pain-stress challenge, with the difference between the two providing an indirect measure of stress-induced endogenous opioid release. We found that chronic pain participants at high risk for opioid misuse displayed higher baseline MOR availability within the right amygdala relative to those at low risk. By contrast, patients at low risk for opioid misuse showed less pain-induced activation of MOR-mediated, endogenous opioid neurotransmission in the nucleus accumbens. This study links human in vivo MOR system functional measures to the development of addictive disorders and provides novel evidence that MORs and Âµ-opioid system responsivity may underlie risk to misuse opioids among chronic pain patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Maternal mid-gestational and child cord blood immune signatures are strongly associated with offspring risk of ASD

Epidemiological studies and work in animal models indicate that immune activation may be a risk factor for autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). We measured levels of 60 cytokines and growth factors in 869 maternal mid-gestational (MMG) and 807 child cord blood (CB) plasma samples from 457 ASD (385 boys, 72 girls) and 497 control children (418 boys, 79 girls) from the Norwegian Autism Birth Cohort. We analyzed associations first using sex-stratified unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression models, and then employed machine learning strategies (LASSO"‰+"‰interactions, Random Forests, XGBoost classifiers) with cross-validation and randomly sampled test set evaluation to assess the utility of immune signatures as ASD biomarkers. We found prominent case"“control differences in both boys and girls with alterations in a wide range of analytes in MMG and CB plasma including but not limited to IL1RA, TNFÎ±, Serpin E1, VCAM1, VEGFD, EGF, CSF1, and CSF2. MMG findings were most striking, with particularly strong effect sizes in girls. Models did not change appreciably upon adjustment for maternal conditions, medication use, or emotional distress ratings. Findings were corroborated using machine learning approaches, with area under the receiver operating characteristic curve values in the test sets ranging from 0.771 to 0.965. Our results are consistent with gestational immunopathology in ASD, may provide insights into sex-specific differences, and have the potential to lead to biomarkers for early diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Audit of donor centre: guidelines by the World Marrow Donor Association Quality and Regulation Working Group

According to the Standards of the World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA) 2020 [1] unrelated stem cell donor registries are responsible for compliance of their donor centres with these Standards. To ensure high stem cell product quality and high standards for safety and satisfaction of voluntary unrelated stem cell donors, we present here guidelines for audits of donor centres (DC) that can be used by new and established donor registries. They have been developed for registries relying on independent national or international DCs for the recruitment and management of Unrelated Donors (UD) for verification typing (VT)/extended tying (ET), work up processes and Hemopoietic Progenitor Cell (HPC) donation. The main goal of these guidelines is to support registries in verifying and auditing their affiliated DCs to ensure they are compliant with the WMDA Standards, as well as WMDA recommendations. We define the general requirements and recommendations for collaboration with the DC and guidelines to manage the UD, step by step from recruitment to follow-up. We also provide a checklist, intended to serve as a resource for auditors performing an audit at a DC.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Cervical myelopathy in a patient with Klippel"“Feil syndrome treated with a patient-specific custom cervical spine locking plate

Klippel"“Feil Syndrome is the congenital fusion of at least two cervical vertebrae. Often asymptomatic, though in rare cases it may lead to severe cervical spine deformity and neurologic injury. Case presentation. We report a case of a 48-year-old woman with a history of Klippel"“Feil Syndrome and congenital scoliosis who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diabetic macular edema and proliferative diabetic retinopathy treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor under the reimbursement policy in Taiwan

The purpose of this retrospective interventional case series is to compare the functional and anatomical outcomes in eyes with diabetic macular edema (DME) and proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) treated intravitreally with aflibercept or ranibizumab under the Taiwan National Insurance Bureau reimbursement policy. 84 eyes were collected and all eyes were imaged with spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT), color fundus photographs (CFPs), and fluorescein angiography (FA). At 24Â months after therapy initiation, the logMAR BCVA improved from 0.58"‰Â±"‰0.33 to 0.47"‰Â±"‰0.38 (p"‰<"‰0.01), the CRT decreased from 423.92"‰Â±"‰135.84 to 316.36"‰Â±"‰90.02 (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the number of microaneurysms decreased from 142.14"‰Â±"‰57.23 to 75.32"‰Â±"‰43.86 (p"‰<"‰0.01). The mean injection count was 11.74"‰Â±"‰5.44. There was no intergroup difference in logMAR BCVA (p"‰="‰0.96), CRT (p"‰="‰0.69), or injection count (p"‰="‰0.81). However, the mean number of microaneurysms was marginally reduced (p"‰="‰0.06) in eyes treated with aflibercept at the end of the follow-up, and the incidence rates of supplementary panretinal photocoagulation (PRP) (p"‰="‰0.04) and subthreshold micropulse laser (SMPL) therapy sessions (p"‰="‰0.01) were also reduced. Multivariate analysis revealed that only initial logMAR BCVA influenced the final VA improvements (odds ratio (OR) 0.49, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.21"‰~"‰0.93, p"‰<"‰0.01); in contrast, age (OR âˆ’"‰0.38, 95% CI âˆ’"‰6.97"‰~"‰âˆ’"‰1.85, p"‰<"‰0.01) and initial CRT (OR 0.56, 95% CI 0.34"‰~"‰0.84, p"‰<"‰0.01) both influenced the final CRT reduction at 24Â months. To sum up, both aflibercept and ranibizumab are effective in managing DME with PDR in terms of VA, CRT and MA count. Eyes receiving aflibercept required less supplementary PRP and SMPL treatment than those receiving ranibizumab. The initial VA influenced the final VA improvements at 24Â months, while age and initial CRT were prognostic predictors of 24-month CRT reduction.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Training associated alterations in equine respiratory immunity using a multiomics comparative approach

Neutrophilic airway inflammation is highly prevalent in racehorses in training, with the term mild to moderate equine asthma (MMEA) being applied to the majority of such cases. Our proposed study is largely derived from the strong association between MMEA in racehorses and their entry into a race training program. The objectives of this study are to characterise the effect of training on the local pulmonary immune system by defining the gene and protein expression of tracheal wash (TW) derived samples from Thoroughbred racehorses prior to and following commencement of race training. Multiomics analysis detected 2138 differentially expressed genes and 260 proteins during the training period. Gene and protein sets were enriched for biological processes related to acute phase response, oxidative stress, haemopoietic processes, as well as to immune response and inflammation. This study demonstrated TW samples to represent a rich source of airway cells, protein and RNA to study airway immunity in the horse and highlighted the benefits of a multiomics methodological approach to studying the dynamics of equine airway immunity. Findings likely reflect the known associations between race-training and both airway inflammation and bleeding, offering further insight into the potential mechanisms which underpin training associated airway inflammation.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

‘Killer’ immune cells still recognize Omicron variant

Amid concerns over lost antibody defences, some researchers argue that more attention should be paid to T cells. You have full access to this article via your institution. When immunologists Wendy Burgers and Catherine Riou heard about the Omicron coronavirus variant last November, they knew they would need to find the answers to some important questions. Omicron’s genome is loaded with mutations — more than 30 in the region that codes for the spike protein, used in COVID-19 vaccines — meaning that the efficacy of antibodies raised against previous variants could be compromised.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relationship of degrees of gonioscopy assisted transluminal trabeculotomy and trabecular shelf to success using a marker suture technique

To evaluate the safety and efficacy of gonioscopy-assisted transluminal trabeculotomy (GATT) using a marker suture which could be a viable low cost alternative to an illuminated micro catheter, by helping the surgeon identify obstruction to suture passage, and estimate the degree of Schlemm's canal cannulated. Subject/Methods. Thirty four eyes with...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Reduced infant rhesus macaque growth rates due to environmental enteric dysfunction and association with histopathology in the large intestine

Environmental enteric dysfunction is associated with malnutrition as well as infant growth stunting and has been classically defined by villous blunting, decreased crypt-to-villus ratio, and inflammation in the small intestine. Here, we characterized environmental enteric dysfunction among infant rhesus macaques that are naturally exposed to enteric pathogens commonly linked to human growth stunting. Remarkably, despite villous atrophy and histological abnormalities observed in the small intestine, poor growth trajectories and low serum tryptophan levels were correlated with increased histopathology in the large intestine. This work provides insight into the mechanisms underlying this disease and indicates that the large intestine may be an important target for therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
prairiestatewire.com

298 Illinois patients pass away after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

In Illinois, 298 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The oldest person to pass away after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine was 106-years-old. The youngest was 12-years-old. Of all residents in Illinois who received a vaccine of some type, 402 died.
ILLINOIS STATE
asapland.com

Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Esophageal cancer symptoms are the first way to identify esophageal cancer. It is a dangerous disease, which affects the esophagus. The esophagus performs functions like swallowing food, breathing, and speaking correctly. Early detection of this cancer allows curing it successfully. Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:. Esophageal cancer symptoms depend on the...
CANCER

