Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the nerves in an individual's body. It can cause pain, muscle weakness, and temporary paralysis of certain muscles. The paralysis caused by GBS can affect the legs, face, chest, among other muscles. When an individual experiences chest paralysis, it can lead to breathing problems that might cause death. GBS can affect both children and adults. Fortunately, most children diagnosed with GBS recover fully with no complication, with recovery starting within a few weeks after showing symptoms.

