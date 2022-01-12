ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SINNERS sign forsyy to replace oskar

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 16 hours ago

SINNERS Esports didn't wait long to fill their open roster place following the departure of Tomas "oskar" Stastny, as the European Czech squad brought David...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

Gregory Hofmann agrees to terms with Swiss team

Gregory Hofmann is reportedly poised to sign a one-year deal with Swiss team EV Zug once he is granted his release by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus suspended Hofmann on Monday after he decided to remain in Switzerland with his wife and newborn baby girl. He was given an excused leave of absence but decided against returning, not wanting to be apart from his family.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinners#Counter Strike#European#Czech#Slovak#The Cool League Season 10
CBS Boston

Patriots Reunite With Cre’von LeBlanc, Sign Cornerback To Practice Squad

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a depth signing on Tuesday, adding cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to the practice squad ahead of the postseason. Aaron Wilson reported the news. LeBlanc, 27, began his career with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He stood out in camp, and he made a highlight reel-worthy interception in a preseason game. But with a second-round pick having been used on Cyrus Jones that year, anad with a second-round pick having been used on Jordan Richards the year before, the Patriots didn’t have room on the roster for LeBlanc and waived him on the day of final cuts. The Bears picked him up, and he played in 13 games — with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown — as a rookie. He played 15 more games with the Bears in 2017, before signing with the Lions in 2018. He signed with the Eagles late in the 2018 season and played 21 games with Philly over three seasons. LeBlanc has spent time with the Dolphins and Texans this season but hasn’t played in any games.
NFL
sjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Earthquakes Select Stanford Forward Ousseni Bouda and Clemson Defender Oskar Agren in First Round of 2022 MLS SuperDraft

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes selected Stanford University forward Ousseni Bouda (ooh-SEN-ee BOO-duh) with the eighth overall selection and Clemson University defender Oskar Agren with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday. The Quakes also drafted Clemson defender John Martin with the eighth selection in the third round (No. 64 overall).
MLS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Cameron Smith taking new top-10 status in stride

Cameron Smith arrived in Honolulu this week with a new status: top 10 player in the world for the first time after his record-setting victory at the Tournament of Champions. The affable 28-year-old Australian isn't letting two major accomplishments in one week change his outlook on 2022 or his career goals just yet.
HONOLULU, HI
Gwinnett Daily Post

TCU DE Ochaun Mathis enters transfer portal

TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis is entering the transfer portal. The three-year starter and two-time All-Big 12 honoree announced his plans Wednesday on social media. "These last four years have been truly unforgettable and I want to thank everyone who has watched and supported me. I would also like to thank my teammates, trainers, the former coaching staff, and current coaching staff for pushing me to be my best. Most importantly, I would like to thank our loyal fans who have cheered me on and shown me so much love.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Sports
Gwinnett Daily Post

Blues aim to extend home hot streak vs. slumping Kraken

The short-handed St. Louis Blues will put their 12-game home point streak on the line against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Blues, who are 11-0-1 during their streak at Enterprise Center, expect to play without forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Brayden Schenn as well as defensemen Colton Parayko and Scott Perunovich. All five players are sidelined in COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

After OT octopus incident, Sharks aim for conventional victory vs. Rangers

Never throw an octopus into a shark tank. That was the lesson learned by one Detroit fan Tuesday night in San Jose. Early in overtime in a game between the Red Wings and host Sharks, a toy octopus was thrown onto the ice at SAP Center -- nicknamed the Shark Tank -- landing on the red line at center ice.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died Tuesday at age 28. No cause of death was given for the Puerto Rico native, who played college baseball at Arkansas and Illinois State and spent three seasons (2016-18) in the Rays' minor league system. "Jean was an incredible teammate and friend,"...
MLB
Gwinnett Daily Post

Magic bring 9-game skid into rematch against Wizards

The Washington Wizards continue a long homestand on Wednesday with their second meeting in four days against an Orlando Magic squad that continues to improve despite another long losing streak. The Wizards won the first game of a back-to-back on Tuesday, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-118 as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Eagles focused on stopping Brady in playoff battle with Buccaneers

If the Philadelphia Eagles hope to upset the reigning Super Bowl champs on Sunday in Tampa, Fla., their defense must apprehend a "trained killer." That's how Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon referred to veteran Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady this week as the Eagles (9-8) prepare to battle the Buccaneers (13-4) in an NFC wild-card game.
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Nets shut down Bulls in battle between East leaders

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 27 points and James Harden notched 25 points and 16 assists to lift the visiting Brooklyn Nets to a 138-112 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. A 22-0 run spanning the third...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Logan Couture's OT goal sends Sharks past Red Wings

Logan Couture scored one minute into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks won their third in a row, 3-2 over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Sprawled on the ice, with the puck hovering on the goal line, Couture got his stick to the puck ahead of diving Detroit netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. The puck was initially put on net by Brent Burns, who had three assists.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Washington stops Cal with second-half rally

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help Washington rally to a 64-55 victory over California in Pac-12 play on Wednesday night in Seattle. Nate Roberts contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Huskies (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) won for the third time in their past eight games. Washington senior Daejon Davis matched his career best of six steals and also had eight points and seven assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Tristan Maxwell's career game guides Georgia Tech past BC

Sophomore Tristan Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points and finished 7-of-11 from 3-point range to help Georgia Tech hold off Boston College 81-76 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Wednesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Maxwell was playing in just his fourth collegiate game and had not made a...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy