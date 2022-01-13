Laboratory Filtration Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments
According to the new market research report "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filter Media, Filtration Assembly, Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, F&B, Academic institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Laboratory Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by...www.thedallasnews.net
