Internet

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press
 1 day ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter in the West African...

New York Post

Ugandan author who called leader’s son ‘obese’ detained by government

Acclaimed Ugandan author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a well-known critic of the country’s authoritarian President Yoweri Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been arrested and detained by the government on unknown charges. “I’m under house arrest. Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they’re policemen but...
AFRICA
raleighnews.net

Nigeria Brands Bandit Gangs 'Terrorists' in Bid to Curb Violence

LAGOS, NIGERIA - Nigeria's government on Wednesday labeled heavily armed gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as terrorists in a bid to deter violence in the country's northwest. So-called criminal bandit gangs have long plagued Nigeria's northwest and north-central states, raiding villages to loot and kidnap for ransom, but violence has become more widespread.
AFRICA
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best things to do in and around Lagos: fall in love with Nigeria's energetic powerhouse

Vibrant, fast-paced, and chaotic are words often used to describe Nigeria's most populous city, but Lagos is many other things as well. It is a city that never sleeps, where locals live boldly and loudly. Their energy is high, contagious and, for first-time visitors, often overwhelming. However, many people who visit Lagos come to fall in love with this exuberance.
THEATER & DANCE
Muhammadu Buhari
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
abc17news.com

South Africa’s president is urged to root out corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Experts in South Africa say President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged to take decisive action against the corruption documented in a judicial report presented to the leader and made public. Legal specialists and Amnesty International say the damning findings by the state commission of inquiry — chaired by the country’s deputy chief justice and which gathered evidence for more than three years — will be a crucial test of Ramaphosa’s ability to root out corruption that has hobbled the South African state. The report recommends criminal prosecution against several high-profile officials often taking orders from former President Jacob Zuma during his presidency from 2009 to 2018.
POLITICS
Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US threatens action if Somalia misses new election deadline

The United States on Wednesday brandished the threat of sanctions if troubled Somalia misses its latest deadline for elections. Somali leaders on Sunday announced that elections that were due to be concluded last year will take place by February 25. "Somalia's elections are more than a year behind schedule. The US is prepared to take measures against spoilers if the new National Consultative Council timeline is not met," the State Department's Africa bureau said in a Twitter post. The mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, expired in February 2021 and was controversially extended in April, triggering deadly gun battles in the streets of Mogadishu.
POLITICS
Nigeria
Africa
Twitter
Internet
WEKU

As omicron heats up in the U.S., South Africa says its wave is on the way out

Coronavirus restrictions have been loosened in South Africa as case numbers wane in the country, though the government says that there is still reason for caution. "All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level," the government said in a statement Thursday, adding that the risk of infection remains "given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron wave has peaked, South Africa says as officials lift curfew

South Africa’s fourth wave of Covid fuelled by the more contagious Omicron strain may have peaked, government officials believe as restrictions are lifted ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.Infections rates in the country, where Omicron was first detected, have been steadily declining for days, with just under 13,000 recorded in the latest 24-hour period – compared to around 20,000 on 17 December.The seven-day average is rate is now at less than 11,000, compared with nearly 24,000 at the height of the Omicron wave earlier in December. At the beginning of November, before Omicron took hold, South Africa regularly logged less...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

West African regional leaders impose new sanctions on Mali

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders imposed new sanctions Sunday on Mali, suspending most commerce and financial aid to the country after its military rulers said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding an election next month as promised. In a veiled...
AFRICA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

US says Horn of Africa envoy stepping down 'in coming days'

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Thursday its special envoy to the Horn of Africa will end his appointment “in the coming days” after a year marked by deadly crises in Ethiopia and Sudan. Envoy Jeffrey Feltman plans to step down shortly after his...
POLITICS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue.
WORLD

