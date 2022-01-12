ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Year, I’m Dressing For Myself

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, it’s 2022. Though I’m not quite sure when that happened, I think it’s safe to say a lot has changed in recent times. And in many ways, so have I. When I think back on the last two years, they resemble one of those movie montages where a character undergoes...

ohmymag.co.uk

This is why there is a tiny pocket on your jeans

Pockets are probably one of the most functional inventions that have ever been created by humankind. You can use them to store your phone, keys, lipstick, some extra change, and the list is endless. But there is one type of pocket that is notorious for being utterly useless, and the weird thing about it is that most of us have at least one pair of jeans that have it.
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
Alessandro Michele
Annie Dillard
Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
In Style

Mila Kunis Just Wore Those Awful $600 Sneakers That Refuse to Go Away

Regardless of how many bodyguards under their employ or how sophisticated their security detail, there's one thing celebrities will seemingly never be safe from: thinking Golden Goose sneakers are cool. The intentionally dirty-looking shoes have been worn by Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, J.Lo, and so many other A-listers whose better...
Glamour

Hailey Bieber’s Deep Green Eyeliner Is Party-Season Goals

Christmas parties may be getting canceled, but even Omicron can’t stop a stellar festive beauty look. Proving this point is Hailey Bieber, who recently enjoyed a short stay in London during which she showed off his-and-hers couple style with Justin and, more important, paid a visit to makeup artist Nikki Wolff.
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
romper.com

20 Photos That Prove Princess Charlotte Is Already A Winter Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton has always had a real knack for dressing her kids. She’s a big fan of hand-me-downs, which means that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis tend to have excellent clothes that stand the test of time. Which is especially helpful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, much like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm in those cold months.
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
Cosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner just got the prettiest tortoiseshell tip manicure

It's no secret that Kendall Jenner is a trendsetter – from that cut-out wedding guest dress (which quite literally broke the internet), to her and Kim Kardashian's contrasting Met Gala getups. It's no wonder then, that she's even leading the way when it comes to manicures, and her latest nail look has found itself at the top of our list of trends to try in 2022.
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
Us Weekly

Jessica Simpson Was Determined to Buy Back Her Fashion Brand: ‘I Don’t Ever Move Away From My Name’

Fighting for her fashion! Jessica Simpson has officially reclaimed her fashion empire — but the takeover was a longtime coming. “My name was on it,” the 41-year-old actress told Bloomberg in a Thursday, January 6, interview. “I don’t ever move away from my name.” Simpson’s decision to step “into that role of ownership of my name and myself” after 16 years, was something she felt determined to do after realizing that her and mom Tina Simpson could do more good for the company if they were in the driver’s seat.
StyleCaster

Bottleneck Bangs Are the New Curtain Bangs & Celebs Are Loving Them

In 2021, it felt like everyone and their mother — and every celebrity — got curtain bangs. We’re talking Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and the list goes on and on. The ’70s style felt low-key enough for everyday errands but when you turned up the volume, felt glam as hell. Now, there’s a new bang trend gaining speed and it’s just as chic: bottleneck bangs. Celebs such as Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins have recently turned their more blunt, choppy bangs into bottleneck bangs to gorgeous results. But WTF are they, exactly? “The bottleneck bang is fringe that’s shorter in...
thezoereport.com

Zendaya's Vintage Dress From The '90s Still Looks Incredible In 2022

Zendaya’s red carpet game for 2022 is already off to a strong start. The star teamed up with her longtime stylist Law Roach on a glamorous ensemble for the photo-call of Euphoria Season 2, which will air on Jan. 9. Zendaya’s Euphoria premiere dress showcased the actor’s elegant but bold style. She wore a black and white floor-length gown from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1992 collection. The timeless number featured thick black and white vertical stripes and a strapless, scalloped neckline.
