Chiefs place TE Mark Vital on practice squad COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed a player on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Wednesday, the Chiefs placed developmental TE Mark Vital on the practice squad COVID-19 list due to a positive test. This list functions as the normal Reserve/COVID-19 list, but for practice squad players. He’ll join fellow practice squad teammate Josh Jackson as the only two players currently on any COVID-19 lists for Kansas City.

Vital, 25, is a former college basketball player from the Baylor Bears undergoing a conversion to the tight end position. He joined the practice squad back in September, and he has been working to make the switch ever since. Despite some injuries and COVID issues at the tight end position earlier this season, Vital has not yet been elevated to the 53-man roster this season.

Wednesday was the first day that players were back in the building for the team following their Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos. There shouldn’t be any concern about spread as a result of this positive test.

Vital will fall under the NFL’s most recent COVID-19 return-to-play protocols. That means he’ll need a minimum of one negative test result in order to be restored to the practice squad.

This shouldn’t impact the team’s ability to prep for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the wild-card round. The team currently has three tight ends on the 53-man roster in addition to Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Matt Bushman on the practice squad.