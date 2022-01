U.S. travelers were all abuzz mid-last month, when the U.S. government announced that Americans would soon be able to renew their passports online. This was followed up by another announcement a few days later. Starting Dec. 27, the cost of a U.S. passport book would rise by $20. So the price for a first-time or replacement adult passport would be $165 (a 14% increase), and renewals will now cost $130 (an 18% price hike). The State Department said the fee increase was “…necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

