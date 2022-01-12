ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Person Classes to Resume Jan. 18, Employees to Return to Regular Work Schedule

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe George Washington University will resume in-person classes and activities in support of the university’s academic mission on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Additionally, university employees should return to their work schedules that were in place prior to the virtual period. Hybrid employees should return to their hybrid schedule, unless directed otherwise by...

indianapublicmedia.org

IU resumes in-person classes on January 10

In-person classes and activities will resume at Indiana University on Jan. 10 amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. In a statement Wednesday, the university said the decision was “carefully considered” and it will continue to “aggressively manage the health and safety” of its campuses.
COLLEGES
dbknews.com

UMD set to resume in-person classes this spring

The University of Maryland announced that the spring 2022 semester will begin in-person and as scheduled on Jan. 24, per a campuswide email. The university issued additional measures and requirements in an attempt to curb spikes of on-campus COVID-19 cases. All students, faculty and staff are required to receive booster...
COLLEGES
Herald-Dispatch

Classes to resume Jan. 10 at OUS

IRONTON — Students will return to campus at Ohio University Southern on Monday, Jan. 10. Those students who were enrolled but had not yet planned their class schedules got a little help on Wednesday at the Fast Track Enrollment Event in the Mains Rotunda. Advisors were on hand to help students register for courses.
COLLEGES
independentri.com

URI moves forward with plans to resume in-person classes

KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island plans to resume in-person classes when the spring semester starts on Jan. 24, President Marc Parlange said in a letter this week to the URI community. Parlange said URI’s high vaccination rate against COVID-19, and its requirement that all students, faculty...
COLLEGES
emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University extends remote class schedule through Jan. 23; regular class schedule to resume on Monday, Jan. 24

YPSILANTI -- Eastern Michigan University President James Smith today (Jan. 10, 2022) announced plans to extend the remote class schedule by an additional week, from Jan.17 through Jan. 23, with the regular class schedule to resume on Monday, Jan. 24. The University had previously announced that the first week of classes, Jan. 10 though Jan. 17, would take place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases.
YPSILANTI, MI
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DIST 118 In-Person Classes Resume on Tuesday Jan 11th; Mon 10th is Now Semester Planning Day; Fri 14th is Regular School Day

Danville School District 118 will resume in-person learning for students on Tuesday, January 11th. Monday, January 10th will now be the Traditional Calendar Semester Planning Day, with no classes for students. (The exception is magnet school Northeast Elementary, who will have a remote learning day on Monday the 10th.) Friday,...
DANVILLE, IL
Indiana Daily Student

Students express mixed feelings about resuming classes in person

The 2022 spring semester will be held in-person as scheduled, IU announced in a Jan. 4 email to the student body. As hospitalizations surge again in Bloomington due to the omicron variant, students have mixed responses about returning to campus. “In my hometown, not a lot of people wear their...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
delawarebusinessnow.com

UD resumes in-person Winter Session classes despite Covid case surge

The University of Delaware is resuming in-person Winter Session classes after a one-week pause tied to the soaring number of Covid-19 cases. “While the University of Delaware is continuing to evaluate and escalate measures to mitigate coronavirus spread as the surge of the Omicron variant continues across the nation, we also strive to provide the best possible student experience. Accordingly, for this Winter Session, please be advised of the following updated guidance effective Monday, Jan. 10, 2022,” a message to the university community stated.
DELAWARE STATE
montanarightnow.com

Classes at East Middle School to resume in-person Jan. 10th

GREAT FALLS - After a week of remote learning, GFPS says students will be able to return to the classrooms of East Middle School starting Monday, January 10th. All school and after-school activities will resume as normal. The district thanks its staff and teachers who quickly adapted to the situation...
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Independent

Transcript gaps? Strong college application remains possible

Applying to college typically comes with some uncertainty, but this year’s applicants are tackling one additional question: What should you do when a pandemic has limited what goes into your college applications?Many extracurriculars, including sports and clubs, couldn’t go on during the pandemic. And many school districts across the country, recognizing the challenges the pandemic has posed, offered the option for students to not receive letter grades for classes they took. That choice has left some students with “pass” or “credit,” or “fail” or “no credit,” rather than actual grades on their transcripts.College admissions officers have been ready for these...
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who are the first in their family to attend college tend to see it as a means to improve their personal lives and as an opportunity for social mobility. That contrasts with the main message students get from policymakers and universities that largely emphasize career growth. This is the main finding from interviews we conducted with 21 undergraduate students at the University of California, Davis interested in education as a possible career. Eleven of the students were first generation. The rest were what we call continuing education...
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES
Sand Hills Express

Chicago deal to resume in-person class includes more testing, KN95 masks

Students and teachers in Chicago are returning to school Wednesday after the teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement with the city over COVID-19 safety measures. This comes at a time of growing infections among children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 580,000 children tested positive for...
CHICAGO, IL

