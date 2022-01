According to a new report from PWInsider, two of Impact Wrestling’s major stars are currently “banged up.”. The report notes that Deonna Purrazzo and the Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose are both suffering from minor injuries. Moose is dealing with a large knot on his hip that came directly from a table spot during his title defense at Hard to Kill. Purrazzo meanwhile is also feeling the effects of her match at the pay-per-view, but did not need stitches and did not suffer a concussion as was originally feared. Despite these knocks, both Moose and Purrazzo did not miss any of their scheduled ring time at the latest set of Impact tapings.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO