LAPD officers save pilot moments before train hits plane

 14 hours ago

CBS LA

Train Slams Into Downed Single-Engine Plane On Pacoima Tracks

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital. “I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.” The pilot was the sole occupant on board and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley bureau tweeted, “… Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled the pilot out just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
WFLA

‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police. NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium. North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities […]
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Heartbreaking video shows peacock refusing to leave its ‘long-time partner’ even after its death

A heart breaking video of a peacock following two men who are carrying the dead body of his “long-time partner” on a piece of cloth has left Indian social media users tearful.The 19-second clip was tweeted by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer on Wednesday after which it collected more than 200,000 views.The incident took place in the Thala Dhani area in the Nagaur district of India’s northwestern Rajasthan state.The eight-year-old peacock had died due to poor eyesight and old age, according to a report on Sunday in the vernacular newspaper Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.The dead peacock’s companion...
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
Black Enterprise

White Woman Attacks Black Man After He Allegedly Was Checked Into a Hotel Before Her

Happy New Year to everyone but this “Karen” who was caught on video attacking a Black man who she reportedly felt she was more superior to. On New Year’s Day at a Hilton Hotel in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, a racist encounter was caught on a mobile phone video when an unnamed white woman clearly assaults and attacks a Black man who was at the front desk counter seemingly checking in, The Daily Dot reports.
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene...
WSVN-TV

2 dead after fatal car crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to the scene of a single car crash that took place in Hollywood. The crash happened around Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue after 3 a.m., Sunday morning. Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
