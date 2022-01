Yet another New York City mayor has left office without delivering on a campaign promise to reform the city's arcane and inequitable system of property taxation. But in the final hours of his eight-year run as mayor, Bill de Blasio did, at least, pass the tax reform hot potato to his successor when the New York City Advisory Commission on Property Tax Reform released its final report. Entitled “The Road to Reform: A Blueprint for Modernizing and Simplifying New York City’s Property Tax System,” it recommends sweeping changes to the current system, with a particular emphasis on smaller residential properties — including cooperatives and condominiums — which are often cited as having the greatest inequalities.

