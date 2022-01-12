ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Today, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Bjoern Seibert, Chief...

dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defence Secretary warns Russia not to underestimate UK in stand-off with Ukraine

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
AFP

US says offered Russia reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine. After more than seven hours of talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Sherman said the United States was ready to meet again, but that Russia had not offered assurances that it will pull back troops amassed near Ukraine. Sherman told reporters she had offered "a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability." She declined to give full details but said the United States made proposals on missile placement and said it was "open to discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe" along the lines of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Erdogan Pledge To Boost Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have vowed to boost ties, both sides said. In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan "reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,' the Kremlin said on January 2.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia, US make no breakthrough on Ukraine but agree to keep talking

Russia told the United States at tense talks Monday that it had no plans to invade Ukraine, as the two sides agreed to more efforts to keep tensions from turning into a full-blown confrontation. After more than seven hours of negotiations in Geneva, the Russian and US officials both offered to keep talking, though there was no sign of a major breakthrough. The high-stakes meeting came amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour Ukraine. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging concessions from Washington and its NATO allies, which in turn have threatened severe sanctions for any attack. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he had assured his US counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, that the fears were unfounded.
POLITICS
New York Post

Finland says it reserves right to join NATO despite opposition from Russia

Finland’s leaders say they will decide whether to join NATO despite warnings ​from Russia against joining the Western alliance, as the military standoff on Ukraine’s border has heightened tensions between Moscow, the US and Washington’s European allies. ​. “Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice...
POLITICS

