Complete Casting Set for Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplete casting has been announced for “Mr. Saturday Night,” a new musical comedy about one comedian’s meteoric rise to the middle, which will begin an open-ended run at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on March 9,...

Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
Antelope Valley Press

Evans, Broadway actor, dies at 80

NEW YORK — Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. He was 80. Evans died,...
kion546.com

An actor returned to Broadway after 7 years to save ‘Wicked’ from a cast shortage

With the Covid-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant disrupting numerous Broadway productions, one former Broadway actor recently stepped in to save the day. Carla Stickler had been working as a software engineer in Chicago when she got the call last weekend to fill in for one of the lead roles in the musical “Wicked” — Elphaba. Though she had spent years performing on Broadway as an understudy in the role, she hadn’t done the show in seven years.
Broadway.com

Full Cast Set for Broadway's Birthday Candles, Starring Debra Messing

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) The full cast has been set for the Roundabout Theatre Company production of Noah Haidle's Birthday Candles. Debra Messing is headlining the play, which will begin performances on March 18 and open on April 10 at the American Airlines Theatre. The production, directed by Vivienne Benesch, is set to have a limited run through May 29.
arcamax.com

Ariana DeBose set to host first 'Saturday Night Live' episode of 2022

Ariana DeBose will host the first new “Saturday Night Live” show of 2022, NBC announced on Thursday via Twitter. DeBose is one of the stars of the critically acclaimed new Steve Spielberg film “West Side Story.” She plays Anita, the role that won Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962 for the original 1961 “West Side Story” movie.
cititour.com

Charlotte d’Amboise Returns to Broadway's Chicago

Charlotte d’Amboise has returned to the Broadway production of “Chicago” in the role of Roxie Hart, a part she has played more on the Great White Way more than 20 times since 1998. Directed by Water Bobbie with choreography by Ann Reinking, the musical features a book...
pbs.org

Broadway Is…

Broadway is... [♪♪♪♪] New York city at its best. Broadway is special. It's exhilarating. It's so much fun. Broadway is awesome. . You know, it's the heartbeat of what New York is all about. Broadway talent is the best in the world. You can't get it...
WGN TV

Chicagoan returns to Broadway to sub-in for ‘Wicked’ show dealt COVID casting blow

CHICAGO – A Chicagoan helped save the night on Broadway this past weekend, resuming a role in the hit show “Wicked” for the first time in several years. Carla Stickler says she grew up surrounded by the performing arts before eventually turning that love into a profession on Broadway. While Stickler would go on to switch careers to the technological world a few years ago, a sudden call would place her back under the spotlight once more.
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Starring Phylicia Rashad Sets New Opening Night – Update

UPDATE, with opening night Opening night for the Broadway premiere production of Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, has been set for Wednesday, Jan. 26, producers announced today. The production resumes performances Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following cancelations last week due to Covid. PREVIOUS, Jan. 3 The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad has canceled performances through Sunday, Jan. 9, due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company. The play’s opening night, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, will be moved to a later date....
Deadline

Bob Dylan Broadway Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ Announces Closing, Possible Spring Return

The acclaimed Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country will play its final Broadway performance at The Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23, with producers saying they’re in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to re-open in the spring after the Omicron surge subsides. The unusual announcement follows a similar plan confirmed by producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, which closed on Jan. 10 with the intention of returning to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 14. “Girl From The North Country is an important part of this season,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, in a statement. “We...
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Mork and Mindy?

Every once in a while there’s a show that comes along and takes the world by storm. During the 1970s, Mork and Mindy was one of those shows. Debuting in 1978, the series starred Robin Williams as an alien named Mork and Pam Dawber as Mindy, the woman who finds Mork and tries to teach him about life on earth. Even though the show lasted for just four seasons, it left a lasting impression on viewers. Even now, nearly 40 years after the show’s final episodes, many people still have fond memories of it. While some of the show’s cast members went on to have very successful careers, others have been relatively quiet since the end of Mork and Mindy. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to the cast of Mork and Mindy.
PopSugar

Date Night? Kanye West and Julia Fox Take On New York to See Broadway's Slave Play

Are they or aren't they? Kanye West and Julia Fox continue to drive dating speculation about their relationship. On Jan. 4, the pair had a night out in New York City to have dinner and a show! Kanye and Julia went to see Jeremy O. Harris's Broadway show Slave Play before heading out to dinner at Carbone. Of the outing, a source told People, "He's a fan of Jeremy, so he flew in to see the play and came with friends." The source continued, "[Kanye] was very happy to be there" and that the pair stayed after to enjoy time with the cast. "They both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits," they added.
NJ.com

N.J.’s Bleachers books 1st ‘Saturday Night Live’ show of 2022

“Saturday Night Live” will get a taste of New Jersey this weekend. “SNL” announced Wednesday night that Bleachers, the bombastic pop-rock band led by singer/producer and New Jersey native Jack Antonoff, would replace rapper Roddy Ricch as Saturday night’s musical guest after Ricch was recently exposed to COVID-19, Entertainment Weekly reports.
