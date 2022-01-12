Complete Casting Set for Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night

UPDATE, with opening night Opening night for the Broadway premiere production of Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, has been set for Wednesday, Jan. 26, producers announced today.
The production resumes performances Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, following cancelations last week due to Covid.
PREVIOUS, Jan. 3 The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad has canceled performances through Sunday, Jan. 9, due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company.
The play’s opening night, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, will be moved to a later date....
Comments / 0