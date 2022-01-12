ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

City of Tukwila holding meeting on Teen & Senior Center Program Tues., Jan. 18

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WghZR_0dkCxvnK00

The City of Tukwila invites all to attend it next online virtual meeting regarding the “Proposed Tukwila Teen & Senior Center Program Overview” on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The online meeting will start at 6 p.m.

During this presentation residents, community members, businesses and guests will be updated on the project and potential programming for the Tukwila Teen & Senior Center.

Due to the increase of COVID this event will be held virtually.

The virtual meeting link is available on the project website.

CITY SEEKS INPUT

There’s also still is time to share your thoughts on the potential site locations for this project. Take a quick 3 question survey to let us know your preference on either the Former Star Nursey site or Partial Bartell pad. The survey is open until the end of January 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Tukwila, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Tukwila, WA
Government
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
CBS News

Djokovic's appeal of canceled Australian visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic's effort to play in the Australian Open moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Covid#Online Meeting
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
137
Followers
170
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy