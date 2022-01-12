City of Tukwila holding meeting on Teen & Senior Center Program Tues., Jan. 18

The City of Tukwila invites all to attend it next online virtual meeting regarding the “Proposed Tukwila Teen & Senior Center Program Overview” on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The online meeting will start at 6 p.m.

During this presentation residents, community members, businesses and guests will be updated on the project and potential programming for the Tukwila Teen & Senior Center.

Due to the increase of COVID this event will be held virtually.

The virtual meeting link is available on the project website.

CITY SEEKS INPUT

There’s also still is time to share your thoughts on the potential site locations for this project. Take a quick 3 question survey to let us know your preference on either the Former Star Nursey site or Partial Bartell pad. The survey is open until the end of January 2022.