Gonzaga Law Welcomes Three New Faculty for AY 2022-23

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzaga University School of Law welcomes three new full-time faculty members to its talented faculty roster: Dallan Flake, Dr. Jeffrey Omari, and Dr. Theodosia Stavroulaki. All three will arrive on campus this summer to begin teaching in August 2022. “Each of these three outstanding individuals will bring important expertise,...

