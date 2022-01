We're sort of at the point in the winter where the weather is super cold and there's not much to look forward to. Ok, that sounds so negative, but we just got done with the holidays and now there's nothing major on the calendar until... the Fourth of July? So we need to find fun activities to add to the calendar to look forward to! And coming up at the end of January is Pine Island's annual Winter Fest.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO