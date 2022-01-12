SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, JANUARY 13 10 a.m. Barn opens 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Cattle weighin 5 p.m. –...

Reporter

February events start spring schedule at Glencairn

BRYN ATHYN — Music, stained glass tours, workshops and more mark the spring season at Glencairn Museum. Reservations are recommended for all events. GlencairnMuseum.org or 267.502.2600. For general accessibility information, please visit our Accessibility page: https://glencairnmuseum.org/accessibility. The February events are as follows:. Late Medieval Age Illumination: Filigree Versals with...
BRYN ATHYN, PA
Cleveland.com

Hudson Library schedules 2 food-centric events with authors

HUDSON, Ohio – The Hudson Library and Historical Society has scheduled two free virtual author events with food as the topic. An Evening with BBC food journalist Dan Saladino, author of “Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them,” will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
HUDSON, OH
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Newport News-Times

Devils Lake Dunk

The sun was brightly shining, but the temperature was only 33 degrees when 22 hardy souls took a New Year’s Day plunge into Devils Lake on Saturday morning at Regatta Grounds Park in Lincoln City. It’s called the Devils Lake Dunk, and Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Director Jeanne Sprague said, “It’s the fastest special event you’ll ever be at — it’s over in five seconds.” As people lined the water’s edge for the countdown, Recreation Supervisor Boone Marker jokingly reassured them that he had turned up the water temperature in the lake in preparation for the event. “It only counts if you get your head wet,” he added with a laugh. After a quick, breath-taking dip in the lake, people bundled up and enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate before heading home. (Photos by Steve Card)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2022 is Back in the Saddle Again

(Photo | Courtesy of Northwest Horse Fair & Expo) The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2022, presented by Akins Trailers, is back in the saddle again. The equine extravaganza will gallop into Albany, Oregon, March 25 through March 27, 2022 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center. The expo will feature top-notch clinics and workshops, exciting equine entertainment, tons of trade show shopping and a chance to interact with horses — up close and personal — all for one low admission price! Now in its 21st year, this family-friendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone.
ALBANY, OR
Macomb Daily

Aqua Freeze Fest coming to Blossom Heath

Winter officially arrived on Dec. 21 and St. Clair Shores will celebrate the chilly season with its annual Aqua Freeze Festival Jan. 15-16. Blossom Heath Park on Jefferson Avenue, south of 10 Mile Road, is the site for the event which will include live ice carving shows, horse-drawn wagon rides, putt-putt golf and several food trucks. The event is free and open to the public.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
treasurecoast.com

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice

CONTEST! Win $30 for the Food Truck of Your Choice at The Treasure Coast Food Truck Fest. Contest! Just fill out the contest form to enter. This is a free event. No purchase is necessary to win. An email address and phone number are required to contact the contest winners.
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Thursday 1-6

Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bet’s Pharmacies, South Heartland District Health Department, Homestead of Hastings, Big G Ace Hardware, and Hastings Antique Mall. We now have a KHAS Radio Partyline page on Facebook. We will post our Monday – Friday Partyline call list on...
HASTINGS, NE
Fredericksburg Standard

Santa Fly-In

Visitors from all over the Hill Country and beyond came to watch as the “Real” Santa made one last stop before the big day. The excitement built as Santa’s pilot radios their position “Santa is five miles out.”. Santa 1 did a flyby and he waved...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Baker City Herald

Pitching In

Kyle Sullivan has helped collect Christmas trees with the Boy Scouts for about six years. On Sunday, Jan. 2, he had one word to describe this year’s collection:. But at least Jan. 2, when Scouts and their parents drove the streets of Baker City to pick up discarded trees, wasn’t quite as frigid as Saturday, Jan. 1.
BAKER CITY, OR
kgncnewsnow.com

FSS Mardi Gras Party

The 12th Annual FSS Mardi Gras Party will take place Saturday February 12th at The Amarillo Civic Center. The event will happen from 7pm until 11pm inside the Heritage Room. Music will be provided by The Band Monarch and other entertainment includes: Jugglers, Tarot Readers, Second Line Parades, Casino, and more.
AMARILLO, TX
hesperianbeacononline.com

KCBD’s Christy to speak at Lockney Chamber event Jan. 15

The Lockney Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Lockney Elementary School Cafetorium. The event returns to in-person this year after being was held virtually last year due to Covid concerns. “We are excited to have Pete Christy, sports director at KCBD Channel 11, to speak at this year’s banquet,” said Lockney Chamber treasurer Karen Wilson. The…
LOCKNEY, TX
KATC News

Supply issues and king cakes

LAFAYETTE— Like many businesses in general, bakeries and shops are feeling the effect of supply chain issues this Mardi Gras season. Poupart’s bakery tells us that they are remaining hopeful and although they did stock up on supplies in October in preparation for any shortages, they still may run into some issues as the season wears on.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Time To Do Winter Tree Pruning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In the winter you see the bones of your tree. In this naked state it is a good time to perform a visual inspection of how it is doing. This task is especially important in the wake of the historic freeze of 2021. Many trees survived the brutal cold snap (the coldest temperatures at DFW in 72 years) but struggled in their recovery through the growing season. Now is the time to prune away any damage. Pruning while the tree is in a dormant state is important. The tree can start healing from the cut quicker, sealing...
DALLAS, TX
Times-Republican

MCC Annual Photo Contest

Marshall County Conservation will be holding the annual photo contest with deadline for entries at midnight on Jan. 31. All entries must be emailed to mccb@marshallcountyia.gov titled Photo Contest. In the body of the email state the category for the photograph(s), name, address, brief description of the photo (if there are multiples) and phone number. Only digital photos email to MCCB will be accepted.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
hesperianbeacononline.com

Floyd County preparing for weekend's livestock show

Preparations have been ramping up this past week for the 2022 Floyd County Stock Show, which is slated for Thursday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Jan. 15 at the Floyd County Friends Unity Center Kalebh Cook led a swine showmanship ship clinic for local 4-H members. “It’s always a proud moment to see former 4-H members giving back to the program,” leaders posted on the organization’s Facebook page. …
FLOYD COUNTY, TX

