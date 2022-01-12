ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used Vehicle Values Not Likely to Plummet

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 1 day ago

Used car prices have reached record highs in recent months, but Cox Automotive says they are unlikely to come crashing down all at once. In a blog post, Cox Automotive noted when prices begin to drop, demand picks up steam. As a result,...

www.autotrader.com

Comments / 0

