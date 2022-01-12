ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged!

By Bianca Betancourt
Harper's Bazaar
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for our favorite famous alt-couple — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting married!. The pair announced their engagement on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate proposal. For the occasion, Fox wore a black bra top and matching maxi skirt while the musician...

shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
92.9 NIN

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off + Breaks New Toy in Viral TikTok

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Baffled by Machine Gun Kelly Clue & Twitter Finds It Hilarious

If you thought Machine Gun Kelly getting dissed by Eminem back in 2018 was a career setback, then Jeopardy! might have just buried the Texas rapper for good. On Monday’s episode of the long-running game show, the three contestants were stumped by a clue in the “Musical 3-INITIALers” category. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” said host Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Becomes A Question On Jeopardy

This week, Machine Gun Kelly got a mention on the television game show, Jeopardy and the contestants didn’t know who he was. The $800 the clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK?”. The clue even came with a close-up of his...
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox’s Romantic History: From 1st Love To Brian Austin Green Split & MGK Engagement

Megan Fox has dated some sultry stars in Hollywood before getting engaged to Machine Gun Kelly — learn all about her dating history here. Megan Fox‘s new romance with rocker Machine Gun Kelly has catapulted her into the spotlight. While the actress, 34, is no stranger to fame and flashing lights, Megan’s usually very private when it comes to her personal life — specifically her romances. Although she spent most of her career with ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, Megan has dated a few notable names in Hollywood. As she and MGK prepare to get married (they announced their engagement on Jan. 12, 2022), relive every one of Megan’s relationships:
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Megan Fox & MGK Are Engaged 3 Months After She Finalized Her Divorce With Brian Austin Green

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
NFL
loudersound.com

Machine Gun Kelly was an answer on Jeopardy but no one knew who he was

Machine Gun Kelly made so many headlines last year it's hard to believe that there's still people on this planet who don't know his name. From inciting the fury of Slipknot fans by dismissing the band as a bunch of "50 year olds wearing weird fucking masks" to getting into full-on Twitter wars and more, MGK had a very busy 2021. Oh, and he also won the title of Favourite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

14 best alternative engagement rings that Megan Fox would say yes to

Visualise an engagement ring and you might imagine a classic solitaire – a single diamond perched on a gold band. This has been the go-style since the 1940s, when diamond miner De Beers spearheaded a campaign to encourage men to propose with diamonds, but for modern brides-to-be seeking something a little different, an alternative engagement ring could be a more fitting choice.So what makes an engagement ring alternative? Well, the limit is your imagination. For some, it can be a modern twist on a classic diamond solitaire – designs that use lesser-known diamond cuts such as square asschers or pointed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

