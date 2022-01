It didn’t even take Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 24-hours to get some potential bulletin board material out of Boston. A former New England Patriots player and current NBC Sports Boston analyst is calling his shot ahead of the WIld Card matchup between the Bills and the New England Patriots. Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, went on record to say that he doesn’t believe that Josh Allen is capable of beating Bill Belichick and the Patriots a second time this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO