Raiders vs. Bengals: Game Preview

watchstadium.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders and Bengals play in the...

watchstadium.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

Bengals.com

How To Watch, Listen & Follow Bengals Vs. Raiders In The Wild Card Round

The Cincinnati Bengals kickoff the 2022 AFC Playoffs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in a nationally televised broadcast. Here is everything you need to know to follow the game. TV BROADCAST. Network: NBC. Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET. Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico. Analyst: Drew Brees. Sideline:...
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders Wild Card vs Bengals: A few bold predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak, so here are three bold predictions for the Wild Card round. Raider Nation, the Silver and Black are back in the playoffs. Let that sink in. There’s no doubt that much of the fanbase is probably still celebrating Sunday’s victory. That is totally fine, but the team doesn’t have that luxury with Saturday quickly approaching on a short-week turnaround. The Raiders’ opponent is arguably the best AFC team outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals.
reviewjournal.com

Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory

Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati is the most expensive resale game for the home team on record. The average purchase price through Tuesday for the weekend showdown at Paul Brown Stadium is $228, according to no-fee ticket reseller TickPick. The cheapest ticket to get in the game sits at $240 — 40 percent higher than it was last Monday, when it was at $100. That’s the most expensive Bengals ticket on record of TickPick, whose data dates back to 2014. The cheapest ticket price exceeds the average price due to the sharp increase in price seen in the last 24 hours.
RaiderMaven

Resurgent Raiders Look for Revenge Against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to play the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat them during the regular season. The wild card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday isn’t as cut-and-dried as it might seem. The Bengals (10-7), who captured the AFC North title for the first time...
NewsBreak
National football post

Raiders Bengals Pick, Vegas Covers in Cincy?

One team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991 and the other hasn’t won as a playoff underdog since 1984. So when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card weekend, bettors can’t rely on playoff history to help them decide if Cincy should be favored by 5.5 points (as of Tuesday at FanDuel). The Bengals are 0-8 SU, 0-7-1 ATS in the playoffs since Boomer Esiason led them to victory in Jan. 1991.
New York Post

Wild Card Weekend betting angles: Keep a close eye on Raiders-Bengals line

Super Wild Card Weekend features some rematches, a few fascinating matchups and even “Monday Night Football” in the postseason. Here are some early betting angles. Raiders vs. Bengals (-6.5, 49.5) The Raiders outlasted the Chargers, despite blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in the final game of the regular...
profootballnetwork.com

Raiders vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Can a road dog spring an upset on Wild Card Weekend?

The Las Vegas Raiders recently played in one of the weirdest games in the NFL to make it into the playoffs. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime after seemingly being willing to take a tie for both teams to get in. It’s a controversial topic, but Las Vegas upset Los Angeles in Week 18 to clinch their playoff spot. The Cincinnati Bengals are essentially coming off of a bye week after resting their players during their regular-season finale loss to the Cleveland Browns. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Raiders vs. Bengals on Wild Card Weekend.
ClutchPoints

FanSided

