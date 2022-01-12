Raiders vs. Bengals: Game Preview

Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati is the most expensive resale game for the home team on record. The average purchase price through Tuesday for the weekend showdown at Paul Brown Stadium is $228, according to no-fee ticket reseller TickPick. The cheapest ticket to get in the game sits at $240 — 40 percent higher than it was last Monday, when it was at $100. That’s the most expensive Bengals ticket on record of TickPick, whose data dates back to 2014. The cheapest ticket price exceeds the average price due to the sharp increase in price seen in the last 24 hours.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO