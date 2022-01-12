Cardinals vs. Rams: Game Preview

The NFC West rivals meet for the third time this season when the Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC wild-card game next Monday night:. HISTORY LESSON: The Rams and Cardinals split their NFC West games. On Oct. 3 at SoFi Stadium, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray played a near-perfect game and led his team to a 37-20 victory. On Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the Rams won 30-23 despite a roster ravaged by a coronavirus outbreak. The Rams have faced the Cardinals only once in the playoffs. On Dec. 27, 1975, the host Rams defeated the then-St. Louis Cardinals 35-23 in an NFC divisional-round game.
Comments / 0