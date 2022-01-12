ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals vs. Rams: Game Preview

watchstadium.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinals and Rams play in...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoining LA Rams for playoffs

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle turned 37 last week, and he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad Wednesday to address their glaring need at safety.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Palmer
The Spun

Cardinals Wide Receiver Shares Text Message From Larry Fitzgerald

The 2021 NFL regular season officially came to a close on Sunday night with 14 teams punching their respective tickets to the playoffs. One of those team is the Arizona Cardinals, who at one point looked like the best team in the NFL. Arizona will face off against divisional rival Los Angeles, whom they faced twice in the regular season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football
CBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins not available for wild card game against Rams; J.J. Watt's return up in air

DeAndre Hopkins will not be available for Monday night's wild card playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury announced. Hopkins is still recovering from knee surgery that was the result of an injury sustained during Arizona's Week 14 loss to the Rams. Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Announces DeAndre Hopkins’ Wild Card Status

The 2021 regular season was one full of injury woes for superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. And now as the Arizona Cardinals head into the postseason, it appears those struggles will continue. On Wednesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Hopkins will be unable to suit up for Monday night’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sandiegouniontribune.com

First look: Cardinals at Rams in NFC wild-card playoff game

The NFC West rivals meet for the third time this season when the Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC wild-card game next Monday night:. HISTORY LESSON: The Rams and Cardinals split their NFC West games. On Oct. 3 at SoFi Stadium, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray played a near-perfect game and led his team to a 37-20 victory. On Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the Rams won 30-23 despite a roster ravaged by a coronavirus outbreak. The Rams have faced the Cardinals only once in the playoffs. On Dec. 27, 1975, the host Rams defeated the then-St. Louis Cardinals 35-23 in an NFC divisional-round game.
NFL
The Spun

JJ Watt Shares Encouraging Injury News On Wednesday

Last week, the Arizona Cardinals designated J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. Though he’s not a lock to start on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, it certainly sounds like he’s making great progress. On Wednesday afternoon, Watt opened up about his recovery from a torn...
NFL
Times Union

Cardinals vs. Rams: How to watch and stream online

After 18 weeks of the regular season, the NFL Playoffs are here, with an additional Wild Card Monday like we’ve never seen before. The NFC West was one of the toughest divisions in football this year, with two of its teams looking like the best in the league. After splitting the season series 1-1, this matchup will be for all the marbles as the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) from SoFi Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants request interview with Cardinals VP Quentin Harris

The Giants have added a second Cardinals personnel executive to their list of General Manager candidates. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Arizona vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris. They’ve also asked to speak to Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson since announcing Dave Gettleman’s retirement on Monday.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Midweek Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction, Odds: NFC West showdown on Monday night

Rams -3.5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Cardinals will feel disappointed that they don’t go into the first round of the playoffs playing in front of their home fans. A whimpering end to the season has cost them that right, as they lost four of their final five games in the regular season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Cardinals odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL playoff picks, Wild Card predictions from top model

Super Wild Card Weekend 2022 wraps up when NFC West rivals face off in a postseason version of Monday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals (11-6) will visit the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in a primetime matchup in the opening round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Both teams picked up a loss to end their regular season. The Rams fell to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 27-24 in Week 18. The Cardinals couldn't top the Seattle Seahawks and lost 38-30 in their last outing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy