5 college basketball teams that could go undefeated the rest of the regular season

Tuesday was an eventful day in men’s college basketball. The chaos began early when the No. 5 USC Trojans, a day removed from their first top-5 ranking since 1974, unexpectedly fell in a matinee at unranked Stanford.

It got crazier. No. 9 Kansas and No. 15 Iowa State exchanged potential game-winning shots down the stretch until the Jayhawks made one final stand to avoid a second-straight loss, which occured right after No.1 Baylor suffered its first loss of the season — a 65-62 home loss to No. 19 Texas Tech.

With Tuesday’s USC and Baylor losses, there are no more undefeated teams remaining. However, that doesn’t mean new streaks can’t begin. Let’s reset the table and project which schools could have a shot at going unbeaten throughout the rest of the regular season.

Loyola Chicago (12-2)

We all know the name by now, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Loyola leading off this list. Whether it’s Porter Moser or Drew Valentine it doesn’t matter, the Ramblers seemingly find a way to win their conference and make a run in the Big Dance.

That could be the move once again for Loyola. It looks like the clear No. 1 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a chance to run the table. It won’t be easy, though, as proven by the Ramblers’ first two conference games that both resulted in overtime wins. Darian DeVries’ Drake Bulldogs, in particular, should present the Ramblers with the biggest challenge as the two teams traded wins and losses a season ago. But Loyola could win out if it can handle Drake.

Notable games remaining

Jan. 25 vs. Southern Illinois

Jan. 27 at Southern Illinois

Jan. 30 at Drake

Feb. 13 vs. Northern Iowa

Feb. 19 vs. Drake

Feb. 26 at Northern Iowa

Colorado State (11-1) , San Diego State (10-3)

I don’t know which way to lean here so I’ll take the safe route and go with both. The two of these teams face one another one more time, so it isn’t possible for them to both run the table. But I think whoever wins the next matchup between the two can. Make sense?

Colorado State got absolutely ambushed by San Diego State over the weekend, suffering its first loss of the season. But the Rams are a better team than that. Their style of play and scoring versatility makes me believe that they can get off the canvas and have at the rest of the Mountain West opponents. Yet, SDSU’s defense, as always, is something else. There aren’t many teams in the conference that will crack that Aztec defense, it’ll just come down to whether or not SDSU can score enough themselves.

February 4th is the next SDSU-CSU matchup and it’ll be a doozy. I expect both teams to stay undefeated up until that point, with the winner of that game remaining undefeated the rest of MWC play.

Notable CSU games remaining:

Jan. 25 vs. Nevada

Feb. 4 vs. SDSU

Feb. 8 at Nevada

Mar. 5 vs. Boise State

Notable SDSU games remaining:

Jan. 22 vs. Boise State

Feb. 4 at Colorado State

Feb. 22 at Boise State

Mar. 5 at Nevada

Houston Cougars (14-2)

If you asked anyone before the season who would win the American Athletic Conference, you likely got one of two answers — Memphis or Houston. I sided with the Tigers and believed their top-end talent would give them the edge. However, it’s taking longer than expected for those guys to grow. It’s very clear that the Cougars are the alpha in the AAC, and they have been for a while.

Houston’s two losses are to two currently-ranked Top 25 teams (Wisconsin and Alabama) by a combined three points. And all but two of its wins are by double-digits. Teams like Memphis, SMU, and Cincinnati could all theoretically sneak in a win against Houston, but the Cougars should be favored in almost every matchup from here on out. They’re one of the few teams who have a realistic chance at running the table the rest of the regular season.

Notable games remaining:

Feb. 6 at Cincinnati

Feb. 9 at SMU

Feb. 12 vs. Memphis

Feb. 20 at Wichita State

Feb. 27 vs. SMU

Mar. 6 at Memphis

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2)

Of course, Gonzaga is the most obvious of them all. The Bulldogs haven’t lost to a WCC opponent since February of 2020 when BYU beat them by 13. And the conference has more life this season than in the past. San Francisco is quietly really good, BYU was ranked for a little while, and Saint Mary’s is in the mix as well.

Still, if Gonzaga is the national championship-caliber of a team that it appears to be for a second straight season, none of that “improved WCC” stuff should matter. The Bulldogs have the best talent and are the best team. They could very well sweep through the rest of conference play as they’ve done many times before.

Notable games remaining: