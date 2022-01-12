Villanova at Xavier live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball, how to watch
The Villanova Wildcats will meet the Xavier Musketeers in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Cintas Center.
Villanova comes into tonight’s matchup with an 11-4 record after knocking off DePaul in their last game. As for Xavier, they are coming off an 87-72 win over Butler to improve their record to 12-2 on the season.
#14 Villanova at #17 Xavier
- When: Wednesday, January 12
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Villanova at Xavier (-1.5)
O/U: 137.5
