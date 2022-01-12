ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova at Xavier live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SyEk_0dkCqOrE00

The Villanova Wildcats will meet the Xavier Musketeers in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Cintas Center.

Villanova comes into tonight’s matchup with an 11-4 record after knocking off DePaul in their last game. As for Xavier, they are coming off an 87-72 win over Butler to improve their record to 12-2 on the season.

This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#14 Villanova at #17 Xavier

  • When: Wednesday, January 12
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Villanova at Xavier (-1.5)

O/U: 137.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
hawaiitelegraph.com

No. 8 Duke on alert for ACC clash with Wake Forest

This is the kind of game that Wake Forest has been coveting for more than a decade -- a home contest with big implications for both teams. No. 8 Duke will oppose Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. "It's going to be pumped," Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Live Tv#College Football#Depaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy