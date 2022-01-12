Villanova at Xavier live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball, how to watch

The Villanova Wildcats will meet the Xavier Musketeers in college basketball action on Wednesday night from the Cintas Center.

Villanova comes into tonight’s matchup with an 11-4 record after knocking off DePaul in their last game. As for Xavier, they are coming off an 87-72 win over Butler to improve their record to 12-2 on the season.

This will be a great night of college hoops, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#14 Villanova at #17 Xavier

When: Wednesday, January 12

Wednesday, January 12 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Villanova at Xavier (-1.5)

O/U: 137.5

