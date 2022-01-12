ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Updated: Valve cancels Winter Major for DOTA 2 and nobody is happy about it

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMN0s_0dkCpjAA00

Update: Valve has apologized for the cancellation of DOTA 2’s Winter Major, attributing it to the ongoing pandemic.

“We hear your disappointment regarding the cancellation of the first major. We made the decision based on a number of factors, some related to Omicron, some related to travel issues for competitors during Omicron, and some related to the willingness of tournament organizers to run the event,” the statement reads.

“We should have done a better job at keeping you all in the loop about the risks to the event, and we also should have been more willing to take a different approach earlier to find a way to conclude the first season. We apologize for this.

We’re working on a plan to see if we can get everyone together in one location and play out the tournament on a LAN. Obviously, this will have a number of constraints placed on it given the current state of the world. We will update you all as we have something more concrete in place.”

Original Story: Valve has canceled DOTA 2’s first Winter Major for the current competitive pro circuit.

In a statement on DOTA 2’s blog, Valve explains its reasoning for doing so is due to potential dangers that may arise from COVID-19 variants.

“As the Winter Tour of the DOTA Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season draws to a close, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the first Major,” Valve said. “While hopes were high that we could host an international LAN event, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions has made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather for a LAN tournament.”

It’s not the first time Valve has made drastic, last-minute changes to a tournament. Last fall, the studio canceled ticket sales for The International mere days before the event was to take place. While it’s understandable that Valve wouldn’t want to hold an in-person event because of the pandemic, the DOTA 2 community is upset about it, and for fair reasons.

The common sentiment among pro players, esports organizations, and fans is that cancellation notice came far too late. That Valve isn’t respecting the pro scene’s time and money. Especially since the first Winter Major is not being rescheduled at all.

Take a look at the reactions below to see just a bit of the anger that’s swallowing up DOTA 2 diehards.

Last week, the Entertainment Software Association canceled its annual Electronic Entertainment Expo for the same reasons.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Valve abruptly cancels Dota 2 esports tourney over COVID, ticking off teams

There’s some bad news coming out of the Dota 2 esports scene, as Valve has made the snap decision to cancel its February Pro Circuit Winter Major. The in-person LAN event was meant to be the capstone for the circuit, but “the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions has made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather.” The first tour will instead wrap up once all of the regional league tournaments have ended.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Dota 2’s first Major of 2022 has been cancelled

The 2021/22 Dota 2 Pro Circuit has been dealt a blow as Valve has revealed it is cancelling the competition’s first Major. While a set date or location for this $500,000 Major was never officially announced, it would have likely taken place at some point in February. In a...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dota 2#Winter Major#Omicron#Lan
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7 billion in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers,...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Steam Deck Release Date Update Revealed by Valve

Valve has given eager fans a new update for when the Steam Deck, which is the forthcoming handheld PC manufactured by the company, will be releasing. Originally, Valve had intended to begin shipping out Steam Deck units to those who pre-ordered the platform in late 2021. However, due to shipping and manufacturing constraints that arose, this release date had to be pushed back into early 2022. Luckily, thanks to this new update, we now know when units will begin to ship out around the globe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Esports
hardcoregamer.com

Valve Provides Latest Steam Deck Status Updates

For the most part, Valve have been rather quiet on the Steam Deck front. The last update a few months ago confirmed a delay meaning no one (other than developers) would have a unit in 2021. Fortunately, today’s update from Valve does not introduce any additional delays. Their goal...
VIDEO GAMES
Medical Daily

Omicron: Viral Load Can Be At Its Highest At Day Five So Cutting Isolation Period Doesn’t Make Sense

Before omicron, people in the UK with COVID symptoms or a positive test had to self-isolate for ten days. But when the new variant of concern arrived, the government changed the self-isolation period to seven days. On the other side of the Atlantic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that given what is known about the omicron variant, they are changing the self-isolation period to five days.
SCIENCE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker review

Convincing anyone to give Final Fantasy 14 the time of day is tough. Those critically-acclaimed-free-trial memes roll off the tongue easily enough when you’re already at home in Square Enix’s MMORPG, yet folks on the receiving end likely see little more than an enormous time sink ahead of them. The mere notion of plowing through five RPG’s worth of sprawling landscapes, high-stakes battles, and seemingly endless cutscenes would probably turn me off hadn’t been there from the start. By Endwalker’s curtain call, every fan will question if the journey was worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The top ten Dragon Pokémon, ranked

We’re not sure about you, but we’re kind of getting sick of just how OP Dragon Pokémon are. Sure, winged, fire-breathing lizards can be cool and all – but some of these lads don’t even have wings, and most of them can also summon lightning, hailstorms, earthquakes, and just about every other natural phenomenon you could possibly think of. Every time we see a PokéDragon, all we want to do is tell it to stop showing off.
VIDEO GAMES
Sportico

Microsoft To Buy Activision Blizzard In Mega-Deal Worth $68.7B

Microsoft announced a deal to buy video-game player Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash. If it goes through, it would be Microsoft’s biggest-ever acquisition—and by far the biggest deal ever in the video game biz. Activision Blizzard’s games lineup includes “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “Hearthstone.” According to Microsoft, the deal will accelerate the growth its gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide “building blocks” for the metaverse. The deal would dramatically expand Microsoft’s already sizable Xbox video game business. With Activision Blizzard, Microsoft would become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind China’s...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy