Updated: Valve cancels Winter Major for DOTA 2 and nobody is happy about it

Update: Valve has apologized for the cancellation of DOTA 2’s Winter Major, attributing it to the ongoing pandemic.

“We hear your disappointment regarding the cancellation of the first major. We made the decision based on a number of factors, some related to Omicron, some related to travel issues for competitors during Omicron, and some related to the willingness of tournament organizers to run the event,” the statement reads.

“We should have done a better job at keeping you all in the loop about the risks to the event, and we also should have been more willing to take a different approach earlier to find a way to conclude the first season. We apologize for this. We’re working on a plan to see if we can get everyone together in one location and play out the tournament on a LAN. Obviously, this will have a number of constraints placed on it given the current state of the world. We will update you all as we have something more concrete in place.”

Original Story: Valve has canceled DOTA 2’s first Winter Major for the current competitive pro circuit.

In a statement on DOTA 2’s blog, Valve explains its reasoning for doing so is due to potential dangers that may arise from COVID-19 variants.

“As the Winter Tour of the DOTA Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season draws to a close, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the first Major,” Valve said. “While hopes were high that we could host an international LAN event, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions has made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather for a LAN tournament.”

It’s not the first time Valve has made drastic, last-minute changes to a tournament. Last fall, the studio canceled ticket sales for The International mere days before the event was to take place. While it’s understandable that Valve wouldn’t want to hold an in-person event because of the pandemic, the DOTA 2 community is upset about it, and for fair reasons.

The common sentiment among pro players, esports organizations, and fans is that cancellation notice came far too late. That Valve isn’t respecting the pro scene’s time and money. Especially since the first Winter Major is not being rescheduled at all.

Take a look at the reactions below to see just a bit of the anger that’s swallowing up DOTA 2 diehards.

Last week, the Entertainment Software Association canceled its annual Electronic Entertainment Expo for the same reasons.

