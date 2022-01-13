ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest item in short supply on the shelves? Baby formula

By Jennifer Maloney Sharon Terlep, erlep
 14 hours ago
Baby formula has been hard to find in many parts of the U.S. for months, sending parents searching for Enfamil, Similac, Gerber and other brands.

Retailers and formula makers agree that out-of-stocks are a problem. They don’t agree on how severe it is and who is to blame. Chains like Walmart Inc.

and CVS Health Corp.

say the manufacturers are having supply issues; formula makers say retailers aren’t getting product to stores once it is delivered.

“The shelves are just bare,” said Derval Kenny, 65, of Rye, N.Y., who has been trying to help find Similac formula for two infant grandsons who live in Connecticut and New Jersey. “To me, there should be an uproar.”

Ms. Kenny, whose grandsons are five and six months old, said she has driven to stores across her county and into neighboring Connecticut and placed an order on Amazon

last week that hasn’t yet been delivered. While she hasn’t been able to find the premixed formula bottles that her grandsons use, she has found powdered versions, she said.

