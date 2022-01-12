ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Maya Angelou quarters now being shipped by U.S. Mint

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMZGF_0dkCmSiO00
This handout photo provided by The United States Mint on January 10, 2022 shows the reverse (tails) quarter honoring Maya Angelou, designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. The Department of Treasury/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said: “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country. … I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
MarketWatch

Jan. 6 committee asks House Minority Leader McCarthy for interview

The House panel probing the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, reports said. The California Republican is a top ally of former President Donald Trump. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information to the panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack, according to the Associated Press and other media.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Harriet Tubman
MarketWatch

Biden White House adviser stresses that inflation is global phenomenon, highlights 'some welcome deceleration'

Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kevin McCarthy won’t work with Jan. 6 committee, cites ‘abuse of power’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#U S Mint#Ap#The United States Mint#The Cherokee Nation#Santa Fe#Chinese American#D Nevada#Senate#Americans#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

This isn’t your father’s 7% inflation rate

Consumer price inflation in December, at 7%, was last this high in the summer of 1982. That’s about all the two periods have in common. Today, the inflation rate is on the rise. Back then, it was falling. It had peaked at 14.8% in 1980, while Jimmy Carter was still president and the Iranian revolution had pushed up oil prices. Core inflation that year reached 13.6%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian stocks mixed as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months. Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were lower while Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S....
WORLD
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy