ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Review: Sailor Song

By SAIL Editors
sailmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSailor Song is the ultimate guide to the music of working sailors during the 18th and 19th centuries. The book includes...

www.sailmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Folk review – a beautifully brooding tale of song and sisterhood

This beautifully brooding slice of English pastoral places Cecil Sharp, the godfather of folk music who collected thousands of songs from rural communities, alongside two women he met in 1903. They were half-sisters, Louie Hooper and Lucy White, daughters of a renowned singer in south Somerset who, at the start of this drama, has just died, leaving them drenched in grief.
MUSIC
27east.com

Book Review: Shelby Raebeck’s ‘Louse Point’

The main appeal of Shelby Raebeck’s short stories in his collection “Louse Point” is their ear-perfect dialogue. People talk like that — past each other, on parallel lines of self-interest, vaguely hearing the other, responding with sound, if not sense. The conversations, the heart of Raebeck’s style, whether first or third-person point of view narrations, could almost be snippets from plays — Sam Shepherd plays, with their bleak comic observations, irrelevant interjections and odd pauses — all serving the speech rhythms of characters who don’t quite fit in or who live on the edge in modest areas. Certainly Raebeck is unusual in noticing those who live in Freetown, an area north of the village of East Hampton originally inhabited by freed slaves and relocated Montauketts.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Destructoid

Fahrenheit 451 Review - Book, Game & Movies

"Insanity is relative. It depends on who has who locked in what cage." There is a fire kindling in the scorched black square in the centre of my red brick fireplace, underneath the stockings. To the right of the fire, on a coffee table, there is a book and on its cover is another blazing set of flames. Both fires have been a source of warmth.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review – Loved It

Given the title it would be fair to say I enjoyed this one. Check out my The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 review below. I’ll try to stay away from any SPOILERS, but if you were planning to watch it anyway without a review then I’d suggest to go do that first.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Sailors#Sheet Music
littlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘Midwinter Constellation’ ed. Becca Klaver

Midwinter Constellation (Black Lawrence Press) is the collaborative effort of 32 poets paying homage to Midwinter Day, by Bernadette Mayer, on the 40th anniversary of its creation. It is the brainchild of editor Becca Klaver who states in the afterword that she created this virtual space to be transparent and collaborative, following the “six-part structure of Bernadette Mayer’s epic of dailiness.” Constellation’s sections are divided into dreams, morning, noontime, afternoon, evening, night.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
enplugged.com

Book Review of Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage

Reaching back in time to the roaring 20’s in southern California, author James Stewart’s debut work, Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage, offers a compelling view of the intricacies of an unsolved homicide, the murder of young and beautiful, interpretive dancer, Fritzie Mann. Based on years of research,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shorelineareanews.com

Book review by Aarene Storms: Rez Dogs

Malian was supposed to spend the weekend with her Penacook tribal grandparents, but then the pandemic happened, travel stopped, and they all locked down together with the mysterious protective dog they call “Malsum” the old word for “wolf.”. Malian is a modern kiddo: she talks to her...
PETS
Addison Independent

Book review: Next Year in Havana — by Chanel Cleeton

Book review: Next Year in Havana — by Chanel Cleeton. Two timelines unfurl in one city, Havana, Cuba, as two young women discover their courage, their conviction, and their loyalty. In 1959, Elisa, third of the four Perez daughters, existed in the rarefied world of wealth and position that her family’s sugar business provided for them until the ousting of Batista by Castro forced their exile to Florida. In 2017, Elisa’s favorite granddaughter, Marisol, whom she raised as her own daughter, finally returns to Cuba at the behest of Elisa whose final request was to be laid to rest, that is for her ashes to be scattered, in her one true home, the home she never stopped longing to return to. Marisol is a journalist, but even in this closer-to-current-day Cuba, her arrival and who is there to meet her, her hosts, are still suspect. Marisol, with her penchant for uncovering the truth, is shocked to find many of the stories her grandmother shared were half-truths, or just the beginnings of stories. The seamless weaving together of these timelines along with the intelligent rendering of Cuba’s history and a good bit of romance make this a most enjoyable read. I highly recommend this historical novel; it would make an excellent book club choice.
HAVANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Anniston Star

Book review: Copperfield brings the history of magicians to life

“David Copperfield’s History of Magic” conjures up the lives and illusions of magicians past and present as it also conjures up a look at Copperfield’s secret museum of magic. David Copperfield is the most celebrated of contemporary illusionists. He has “walked through” the Great Wall of China,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
brooklynvegan.com

The Ergs! release first song in 5 years, “Ultimate Falsetto Book”

The Ergs! were able to play a couple rare shows in December before the Omicron surge (they had to cancel their Brooklyn date), and they had copies of their new Dirtnap Records 7" Time and the Season at those shows. Now, the 7" is set to get a wider release on January 21 (pre-order) and one song is streaming now, "Ultimate Falsetto Book." It's one of two original songs on the EP (the other two are '60s covers, and one is presumably The Zombies' "Time of the Season"), and it's a catchy pop punk ripper that sounds like classic Ergs. Listen below.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Book Review: The Bucharest Dossier

Especially for a debut novel, The Bucharest Dossier by William Maz, a former practicing doctor who did his residency at Yale, surprises as an espionage thriller and a love story that is as moving as it is fanciful. The dialogue is smart and the setting authentic — Romania on the eve of the violent 1989 revolution against the crooked and cruel regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu. The novel is a cynical and sorrowful insider look at a country the author knows well and at the spy game, CIA as well as KGB.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
duncanville.com

Fiction book review: The Silent Patient

I was hooked by the story The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. It was a brilliant book with great twists. The list of suspects I had was long, and I was completely wrong on what I thought would happen multiple times. The book is about Theo Faber, a criminal psychotherapist...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KARE 11

#Sunrisers Book Club Review: 'Beautiful Country: A Memoir'

MINNEAPOLIS — "Beautiful Country: A Memoir" is now a New York Times best seller, notable book of 2021, and one of Barack Obama's favorite books of the year. Author Qian Julie Wang shares stories of her arrival from China into poverty in the richest country in the world as an undocumented child living in Brooklyn, New York in the mid-90s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky by Margaret Verble. Two Feathers, a young Cherokee horse-diver on loan to Glendale Park Zoo from a Wild West show, is determined to find her own way in the world. Two’s closest friend at Glendale is Hank Crawford, who loves horses almost as much as she does. He is part of a high-achieving, land-owning Black family. Neither Two nor Hank fit easily into the highly segregated society of 1920s Nashville.
LIMA, OH
analogplanet.com

MF's Best Pop Songs of 2021

Any relationship between these parody capsules and real world songs is strictly intentional. This hook filled, bottom dredging oddity that recounts a painful break-up through the eyes of a bespectacled loudmouth drill sergeant was a surprise hit for the usually upbeat 2Nah. “WTF Happened to America?”. Posthumous powerful predictive single...
MUSIC
undark.org

Book Review: Coming to Grips With the Plastic Crisis

The mahi-mahi the crew hauled in looked spectacular, its bright, shining body of yellow and green, dotted with radiant blue speckles and topped with a long dorsal fin from head to tail. Its fate was the ship’s oven, where the fish — common in Hawaiian waters — would be grilled to feed a hungry team of sailors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uticaphoenix.net

Irrfan Khan Book by ‘Song of Scorpions’ Filmmaker Anup Singh

“Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind,” a book about the experiences of Geneva-based filmmaker Anup Singh who directed the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan in two acclaimed films — “Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost” (2013) and “The Song of Scorpions” (2017) — will be published by Copper Coin on Feb. 14. Khan, India’s then best-known actor globally with credits including “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) “Life of Pi” (2012) and “The Lunchbox” (2013), died in 2020. The book was revealed on Jan. 7, on what would have been Khan’s 54th birthday.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy