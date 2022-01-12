ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospice of Acadiana names new CEO

Cover picture for the articleHospice of Acadiana Inc. has named Keith Everett as Chief Executive Officer following a nation-wide search. Everett comes to Hospice of Acadiana from Capital Caring Health, one of the oldest and largest non-profit advanced illness and hospice care organizations in the United States. While at Capital Caring Health, Everett...

