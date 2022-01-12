ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

ACTOR AJAY DEVGN TAKES OFF TO KERALA

mediamahima.com
 1 day ago

Ajay Devgn has taken off to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The...

www.mediamahima.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

Advice that Ajay Devgn would give to himself if he was 20 years old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of National Youth Day, actor Ajay Devgn imagined what advice he would give to himself when he was 20 years old: People's criticism and doubts would make him question his dreams, but in the end it would be worth it and he made several other notes to himself.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule Team for Illegal Betting Series ‘Matka King’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific Indian producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films is teaming with acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule for a series set in the world of illegal betting. Provisionally titled “Matka King” and spanning a timeframe from the 1960s through the 1990s, the series is inspired by the life of Ratan Khatri, who went to Mumbai as a refugee and changed the fortunes of the have-nots around him by transforming the local gambling game of matka into a national syndicate worth billions of rupees. The appeal of matka cut across economic divides, where punters could bet as little as one rupee in the...
MOVIES
theedgemarkets.com

Indian airlines told to play Indian music on flights

NEW DELHI (Dec 29): The Indian government has told airlines to play Indian music on their flights and at airport facilities. The Ministry of Civil Aviation bemoaned that "Indian airlines seldom play Indian music" on their flights despite its "rich heritage". “It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian...
MUSIC
Deadline

Sony Pictures International & Cinética Filmes Team On Adaptation Of Zibia Gasparetto’s ‘Nobody Belongs To Anybody’

EXCLUSIVE: Continuing its drive towards local-language titles, Sony Pictures International Productions is co-producing, in association with Cinética Filmes, an adaptation of Zíbia Gasparetto’s best-selling 2002 Brazilian novel Nobody Belongs To Anybody (Ninguém E De Ninguém). SPIP has also acquired worldwide distribution rights. Wagner de Assis (Nosso Lar and KARDEC) adapted the screenplay and will direct the transfer. Starring are Carol Castro (Veneza), Danton Mello (Vai Que Dá Certo), Rocco Pitanga (Impuros) and Paloma Bernardi (Aldo: Mais Forte Que O Mundo). The supernatural thriller brings together two couples — Gabriela (Castro) and Roberto (Mello), and Dr. Renato (Pitanga) and Gioconda (Bernardi). Each lives...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajay Devgn
Variety

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Poised for Karan Johar-Produced ‘Selfiee’

Prolific Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi (Amazon original “Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real”) will star in Hindi-language film “Selfiee.” The film is a remake of Lal Jr.’s hit 2019 Malayalam-language film “Driving License” where Prithviraj Sukumaran played a superstar actor who urgently needs a driving license, but his plans to get it from a motor vehicle inspector fan of his, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu, go awry and a feud ensues between them. “Selfiee” is being produced by Indian media personality Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Raj Mehta,...
MOVIES
mediamahima.com

ACTOR SATHYARAJ TESTED COVID POSITIVE

Popular as 'Katappa' from the Baahubali franchise, actor Sathyaraj has recently been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to a few reports, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after getting infected with the virus. However, he had to be hospitalised after he started showing serious symptoms. His ardent fans and followers have been sharing wishes for him on social media platforms, praying for the actor's good health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19. On the professional front, Sathyaraj is presently working on the film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' with Suriya. Several B-town celebs have also been tested positive for the virus. The latest one to contract the virus is actress Esha Gupta. Confirming the news, the stunning diva took to her Instagram handle and issued an official statement. In her statement, the actress wrote, 'Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.' While staying all positive, the actress further urged everyone to keep their mask on as she added, 'I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.' Apart from Esha, singer Arijit Singh has also informed his fans that he and his wife have contracted the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

ACTRESS CALLS ACTOR HER "BOYFRIEND"

In her latest Instagram post, Alia Bhatt has referred to Ranbir Kapoor as her boyfriend for the very first time. The post consists of a series of Alia’s pics from the couple’s New Year celebrations in Africa this year. The couple got out their camouflage gear and headed into the wild to enjoy the quiet and serenity on a Safari. "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills," she captioned the post. Alia has been open about her relationship with Ranbir for quite some time now. The ‘Gangubaai Kathiawadi’ actress had also shared a photo of the two on Diwali in which the lovebirds can be seen hugging and lovingly looking at each other. "& some love... Happy Diwali" Alia captioned the photo. Back in March 2021, the actress sent fans into a frenzy when she teased a photo of herself holding Ranbir's hand. "Major missing," she captioned the click. Alia shared the photo while her beau was isolating after contracting COVID-19.
WORLD
mediamahima.com

INDIAN SINGER LATA MANGESHKAR TESTED COVID POSITIVE

This morning we woke up to the news that the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19. Later we had spoken to Associate Professor Dr Pratit Samdani (who has been looking after her very well since the past 3 to 4 years) about Lataji's health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Kerala#Pilgrimage#Darshan
mediamahima.com

INDIA'S PRECAUTION DOSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate all the people who received their ‘precaution dose’ on the first day of the roll-out. More than 9 lakh ‘precaution doses’ were administered to the eligible age group on the first day, the Union health ministry said. “Overall 82 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, taking India's total vaccination coverage to 152.78 crores,” it added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediamahima.com

AMID LEAKED INTIMATE PICS

Ever since her name popped out in the multi-crore extortion racket involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been the talk of the town. From getting interrogated multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate to her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh, Jacqueline has been dealing with many issues currently. Amid all these, Jacqueline got trolled as a throwback video of hers went viral on social media where she was seen posing for the shutterbugs in a red satin dress.
WORLD
mediamahima.com

MUMBAI'S CASES DROP FOR FOURTH DAY

India reported 1,68,063 fresh Covid cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tuesday's Covid-19 numbers are less than the figure of 1,79,723 the previous day, the health ministry said. The latest toll has taken the number of total deaths to 4,84,213, while the tally of infections has reached 35.88 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The King’s Man’ Continue U.K. Box Office Reign

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” may not be winning any BAFTAs this year due to Sony not providing screeners to voting members, but that mattered not a whit to punters in the U.K. and Ireland who made the film top the territory for the fourth weekend in succession. The film swung its way to £4.4 million ($6.07 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. With a total of £79.3 million ($107.6 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has overtaken “The Lion King” and will prove an iceberg to “Titanic” (£80.2 million) for eighth position in the all time U.K. and Ireland box...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

’No Time to Die’: Cary Joji Fukunaga on Spoilers, Billie Eilish and Crafting James Bond

“No Time to Die” heralds Cary Joji Fukunaga’s turn at helming the 25th James Bond movie. Not only did Fukunaga shoot on film, he shot for IMAX. Fukunaga picked his team of artisans to help keep the emotional arc of the storytelling front and center. Here he talks with Variety about the crafts of the film which dominated the BAFTA and Oscar-shortlists and could very well land a Best Picture nomination. Tell us about Linus Sandgren and picking him as your director of photography. What he created and what we did together was just fit together so nicely. There’s a certain feeling you...
MOVIES
The Independent

Peacemaker: How to watch the DC superhero series in the UK

Peacemaker, the new series focussing on John Cena’s superhero from The Suicide Squad, is out in the US today (13 January).The new series sees 16-time WWE world champion Cena reprise his role as the superhero in his very own series.The action takes place where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, with the Peacemaker continuing his mission to enforce the law and maintain peace at any cost – even if it means killing people who get in his way.In the US, Peacemaker is airing on HBO Max, with the first three episodes becoming available on 13 January. The series consists...
TV SERIES
dallassun.com

Advice that Ajay Devgn would give to himself if he was 20 years old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of National Youth Day, actor Ajay Devgn imagined what advice he would give to himself when he was 20 years old: People's criticism and doubts would make him question his dreams, but in the end it would be worth it and he made several other notes to himself.
CELEBRITIES
newyorkcitynews.net

Advice that Ajay Devgn would give to himself if he was 20 years old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of National Youth Day, actor Ajay Devgn imagined what advice he would give to himself when he was 20 years old: People's criticism and doubts would make him question his dreams, but in the end it would be worth it and he made several other notes to himself.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy