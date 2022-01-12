ACTOR AJAY DEVGN TAKES OFF TO KERALA

Popular as 'Katappa' from the Baahubali franchise, actor Sathyaraj has recently been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to a few reports, the actor had isolated himself and was under home quarantine after getting infected with the virus. However, he had to be hospitalised after he started showing serious symptoms. His ardent fans and followers have been sharing wishes for him on social media platforms, praying for the actor's good health and a speedy recovery from COVID-19. On the professional front, Sathyaraj is presently working on the film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' with Suriya. Several B-town celebs have also been tested positive for the virus. The latest one to contract the virus is actress Esha Gupta. Confirming the news, the stunning diva took to her Instagram handle and issued an official statement. In her statement, the actress wrote, 'Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and am currently under home quarantine.' While staying all positive, the actress further urged everyone to keep their mask on as she added, 'I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.' Apart from Esha, singer Arijit Singh has also informed his fans that he and his wife have contracted the virus.

